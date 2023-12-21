US Dollar Index News: DXY Weakens as Revised GDP Signals Economic Slowdown

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Revised GDP leads to Dollar’s decline

Economic cooling pressures U.S. currency

Bearish short-term outlook for the Dollar

Impact of GDP on U.S. Dollar

The U.S. Dollar is trading lower against major currencies following the release of the third-quarter GDP report, which indicated a slower economic growth rate than initially expected. The revised GDP figures show a growth of 4.9%, a decrease from the prior estimate of 5.2%, contributing to the Dollar’s decline.

Economic Slowdown Weighs on Currency

The GDP revision reflects a cooling economy, aligning with the Federal Reserve’s strategy to temper economic expansion. This cooling is further evidenced by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s report of weakened manufacturing activity, adding pressure to the Dollar.

Treasury Yields and Labor Market

Compounding the Dollar’s challenges are lower Treasury yields, another factor influencing its downturn. However, the labor market presents a silver lining, with only a marginal increase in unemployment claims, suggesting resilience amid economic headwinds.

Federal Reserve’s Rate Outlook

The Federal Reserve’s recent stance on interest rates, holding them steady and signaling a potential reduction in borrowing costs in 2024, has also played a role in the Dollar’s performance. This stance indicates an end to the aggressive rate hikes seen over the past two years.

Short-Term Outlook for U.S. Dollar

The short-term outlook for the U.S. Dollar appears bearish, influenced by the slower GDP growth and the anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s shift in monetary policy. While the labor market’s strength provides some economic stability, the focus is now on the Fed’s future rate decisions, which will be crucial in determining the Dollar’s trajectory.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently trading at 101.875, which is below both its 200-day moving average of 103.472 and 50-day moving average of 104.559. This positioning suggests a bearish sentiment as the index is below these crucial moving average thresholds, typically indicative of downward momentum in the market.

The index is also hovering near its minor support level at 101.950, which could act as a pivotal point for its near-term trajectory. If it breaks below this level, the next critical support is at 101.000, which might serve as a stronger barrier against further declines.

However, without any specified minor or major resistance levels nearby, there is room for potential upward movement, though the overall trend remains bearish given the index’s current position relative to its moving averages and support levels.

