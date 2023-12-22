US Dollar Index News: DXY Weakens as Inflation Slows, Rate Cuts Loom

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US Dollar falls with slowing inflation

Consumer spending up, income grows

Anticipation of Fed rate cuts in 2024

US Dollar and Inflation Report

The U.S. Dollar is trading lower against major currencies following a government report indicating a downward trend in inflation. This report aligns with the Federal Reserve’s goals, sparking speculation of possible rate reductions as early as March. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped to its lowest level since late July, signaling a shift in investor sentiment.

Treasury Yields React to Inflation Data

Treasury yields fell in response to the new inflation data, impacting the attractiveness of the greenback. The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding food and energy, rose by just 0.1% for the month and was up 3.2% year-over-year, close to the Fed’s target. This softer inflation print is changing market expectations and affecting Treasury yields.

Consumer Spending and Income Trends

Consumer spending in November increased by 0.3%, while income rose by 0.4%, indicating that consumer behavior remains robust despite inflationary pressures. The report also showed a shift in consumer preference, with service prices rising and goods prices falling, influenced by decreases in energy and food costs.

Federal Reserve’s Policy Outlook

The Federal Open Market Committee has maintained its benchmark rate but signals potential rate cuts in 2024. Market participants are now anticipating the first rate cut in March. This sentiment is reflected in the yields of Treasury bonds, with the 10-year yield set to finish the week below 3.9%.

Short-Term Market Forecast

The latest data suggests a bearish short-term outlook for the U.S. Dollar, as cooling inflation pressures and the Fed’s dovish stance might lead to lower interest rates. The shift in Treasury yields and the Fed’s preference for PCE as an inflation measure over the Consumer Price Index (CPI) are pivotal factors influencing this trend.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading at 101.512, slightly lower than its previous daily close of 101.793. This indicates a minor dip in value. In relation to the 200-day moving average (103.459), DXY is notably below, suggesting a bearish trend. Similarly, compared to the 50-day moving average (104.453), it remains beneath, reinforcing the bearish sentiment.

Regarding support and resistance levels, the main support at 101.000 and minor support at 101.950 could play crucial roles. However, it’s worth noting that the minor support and minor resistance levels are currently identical at 101.950, turning this price into a pivotal point for the day.

Given the lower position in relation to moving averages and the presence of significant support levels, the market sentiment appears bearish. Traders should monitor closely for potential downside accelerations, especially if the pivotal level at 101.950 is breached.

