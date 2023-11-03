US Dollar Index News: DXY Weakens Amid Reduced Expectations of Fed Tightening

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar declines as rate hike bets fall

FedWatch shows decreased December hike chances

Non-farm payrolls data set to influence dollar trajectory

Dollar Retreats as Rate Hike Expectations Wane: A Shift in Sentiment

The U.S. dollar is trading lower against a basket of currencies on Friday, retreating on the back of changing market bets against further Federal Reserve rate hikes. The dollar index, a measure against six currency counterparts, edged down, signaling a rare weekly decrease amid a 16-week trend of predominately bullish runs.

FedWatch and Treasury Yields

Investor sentiment has taken a turn, with the CME FedWatch Tool indicating a dwindling probability of a rate hike come December. This change follows the Federal Reserve’s recent pause on interest rate adjustments, despite suggesting that the economic resilience could merit future increases. Concurrently, yields on 10-year Treasury bonds have seen a notable decline, adding complexity to the Fed’s balancing act between tightening financial conditions and supporting economic growth.

Economic Indicators in Focus

Recent labor market data reflects enduring robustness, with a moderate rise in unemployment claims. All eyes are now on the October non-farm payrolls, a crucial indicator that may pressurize the dollar further if it fails to meet the 180,000 job additions forecasted by economists.

Inflation vs. Growth

The dollar’s fate seems increasingly tied to upcoming economic data, especially inflation and labor market conditions. Although the dollar maintains a yield edge and its haven status, a persistent disinflationary pattern and easing labor market could soften its stance.

Global Currency Reactions

The sterling and euro have capitalized on the dollar’s weakness, both noting gains. In contrast, the yen’s volatility has remained a focus, with market participants wary of potential interventions by Japanese authorities following significant movements against major currencies.

In conclusion, while the Fed’s cautious approach introduces a less aggressive outlook for rate hikes, the dollar’s strength hinges on forthcoming economic data, with implications for global currency dynamics.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is currently positioned above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a present price of 105.922.

This placement above the 50-day moving average of 105.667 indicates that the index maintains a short-term uptrend, displaying recent bullish sentiment.

Similarly, standing above the 200-day moving average of 103.505 reinforces a longer-term bullish outlook for the dollar.

However, the slight retreat from the previous close of 106.160 shows a minor pullback in an otherwise positive trend.

The index sits above the main support at 103.572 and has dropped just below the minor support level of 105.628, potentially signaling a consolidation phase. The next resistance levels to watch are 106.904 (minor) and 107.970 (main), which, if breached, could lead to an acceleration to the upside.

Overall, the positioning of the DXY indicates a cautiously bullish sentiment in the current market. However, if downside momentum is strong enough to cross to the weak side of the 50-day moving average at 105.667 then look for an acceleration to the downside.

