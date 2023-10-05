US Dollar Index News: DXY Wavers as Rate Hike Odds Diminish Before NFP

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) teeters as traders keenly await Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls report.

Markets temper bets on a Fed rate hike this year after disappointing private payrolls data.

A drop in Treasury yields puts additional pressure on the dollar, magnifying NFP’s importance.

U.S. Dollar Teeters on the Edge as Traders Await NFP Report

The U.S. Dollar is trading cautiously, slipping inside yesterday’s range as traders eye the pivotal Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) data due on Friday. A drop in Treasury yields and mixed signals from the labor market have market participants speculating on the Federal Reserve’s next move. As of 12:30 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) nudged down to 106.694, a minor loss of 0.070 or -0.08%.

Economic Indicators

Recent data showing cooler-than-expected U.S. private payrolls have led investors to trim bets on another Fed rate hike this year. Just days ago, money markets were pricing in a 28.2% chance of a rate increase in November; that outlook has now dwindled to an almost 80% chance of rates holding steady, according to CME Group data.

Currency Dynamics

Both the yen and the euro found breathing space as the dollar’s momentum stalled. The yen, particularly sensitive to U.S. yields, traded up at 148.92 against the dollar, recovering from its weakest level since October 2022. The euro also ticked up to $1.0518, albeit after hitting its lowest level for the year earlier this week.

Central Bank Watch

The European Central Bank signaled that further rate hikes are unlikely in the near term, pending more data. On the other side of the globe, speculation over Bank of Japan intervention in currency markets remains, though no definitive moves have been confirmed.

Short-Term Forecast

Given the confluence of factors—upcoming NFP data, wavering Treasury yields, and mixed signals from global central banks—the short-term outlook for the dollar appears bearish. Traders would do well to keep a close eye on economic indicators for potential market shifts.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The Daily U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is currently trading at 106.843, above both the 200-Day and 50-Day moving averages, at 103.149 and 104.255 respectively, signaling bullish momentum.

The DXY is also approaching minor resistance at 106.904, and with a daily price above the trend line support of 105.849, upside potential remains intact. Since the current price is also above the minor support level of 105.628, the market appears well-positioned for further gains.

Overall, market sentiment leans bullish based on the available indicators.

