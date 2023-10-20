US Dollar Index News: DXY Wavers as Fed Chair Powell Hints at Cautious Rate Hikes

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Powell’s speech impacts dollar and Treasury yields.

Middle East conflict sways safe-haven assets.

Market cautious on dollar despite bullish speculators

Fed Chair Influences Dollar and Treasury Yields

The U.S. dollar is wavering as traders digest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Though the greenback is somewhat buoyed by a surge in U.S. Treasury yields, it seems the market is taking Powell’s latest speech as an indication of cautious advancement in raising interest rates. This comes as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 30 basis points this week, hitting a 16-year milestone by nudging at 5%.

Middle East Conflict and Rate Outlook

Global events, particularly the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, are pushing investors toward safe-haven assets like gold and the Swiss franc. Despite this, the focus in Treasury trading remains primarily on the interest rate outlook. Powell emphasized the possibility of a tighter monetary policy to control inflation but suggested that increasing market interest rates could reduce the urgency for the Fed to act.

Speculative Moves in Dollar

Speculators have shown a bullish stance on the dollar against other G10 currencies, almost doubling their positions this month. However, they seem cautious about adding more dollar holdings, given Powell’s ambiguous stance on rate hikes. The market expects no rate change in the Fed’s next policy meeting, and the likelihood of a rate cut in early 2023 appears to be diminishing.

Dollar-Yen Dynamics

The dollar reached a significant milestone by touching the 150 level against the yen, driven by the rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Market participants are closely watching this level, speculating on potential intervention from Japan’s Ministry of Finance. Any move beyond this point could be a precursor for a larger upward swing in the dollar-yen pair, with 155 per dollar being the next key target.

Short-term Forecast: Neutral to Bearish

The market sentiment leans toward a neutral to bearish outlook for the dollar. Despite the bump in Treasury yields and Powell’s speech hinting at possible monetary tightening, the uncertainty surrounding global events and the Fed’s actual moves are causing traders to remain cautious. The coming weeks are crucial for determining the dollar’s trajectory.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is currently trading at 106.295, marginally higher than its previous daily close of 106.236, signaling potential short-term bullish momentum. However, it’s trading above both the 200-day moving average of 103.293 and the 50-day moving average of 105.109, strengthening the bullish sentiment.

The asset hovers near minor resistance at 106.904, and a break above could pave the way for targeting the main resistance at 107.970. Meanwhile, minor and main support levels are situated at 105.628 and 103.572, respectively.

In summary, the DXY market sentiment appears bullish in the short term, especially if it successfully breaks the immediate resistance levels. However, it really needs to overcome the uptrend line at 107,131 to confirm the potentially bullish tone.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

