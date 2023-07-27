US Dollar Index News: DXY Surges on Robust GDP Growth, Fed’s Confidence

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. dollar strengthens on better-than-expected GDP growth (2.4%).

Positive economic outlook drives higher U.S. Treasury yields.

Durable goods orders soar, jobless claims decline, supporting economic growth.

Overview

The U.S. dollar showcased its strength against a range of currencies, driven by better-than-expected economic data. The second-quarter GDP growth surpassed economists’ estimates, reaching an impressive 2.4% annualized rate. This robust economic reading has raised optimism about the Federal Reserve’s ability to continue hiking interest rates.

Higher Treasury Yields Boost DXY Demand

As a result of the positive economic outlook, U.S. Treasury yields also climbed higher, making the dollar a more attractive asset for investors. The Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate decision further contributed to the dollar’s appeal.

Additionally, reports on durable goods orders and jobless claims brought even more good news. Durable goods orders, including vehicles, computers, and appliances, soared by 4.7% in June, well above the estimated 1.5%. Moreover, weekly jobless claims declined by 7,000, signaling a strong job market and a resilient consumer base, both vital factors driving the economy’s growth.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addressed the inflation outlook, acknowledging that inflationary pressures have eased somewhat, but emphasized that there is still a long way to go before inflation returns to the Fed’s 2% target. This implies that future rate hikes will continue to be data-dependent and carefully assessed during each meeting.

The central bank’s decision to increase rates has left some investors concerned about the potential risks of pushing the U.S. economy into a recession. However, Powell assured that they will closely monitor economic indicators to make prudent decisions.

Looking ahead, investors await fresh insights on inflation from the personal consumption expenditures price index for June. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision is also eagerly anticipated.

In conclusion, the U.S. dollar’s rise against other currencies is supported by a strong and growing economy, highlighted by impressive GDP growth and positive economic indicators. The Federal Reserve’s cautious approach to rate hikes, combined with encouraging data, instills confidence in the dollar’s performance in the short term. As global economic developments unfold, traders and investors are closely monitoring market conditions for potential opportunities.

Technical Analysis

The US Dollar Index (DXY) shows bullish sentiment on the 4-hour chart analysis. The current price at 101.655 indicates a positive momentum compared to the previous close of 100.672. Both the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages (100.729 and 100.641, respectively) confirm the bullish trend, with the price trading above them. The 14-4H RSI at 62.15 suggests relatively strong momentum.

The market is well-supported, as the current price is far above the main support area (99.630 to 100.016) with no minor support or resistance areas. The absence of immediate resistance indicates potential for further upside movement.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.