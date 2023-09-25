US Dollar Index News: DXY Strengthens Post-Fed Decision; Eyes on Yen and Euro

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar index reaches a six-month high.

Federal Reserve signals prolonged higher U.S. rates, surprising markets.

Yen’s decline influenced by BoJ’s consistent low interest rates.

DXY’s bullish stance contrasts Yen and Sterling’s vulnerabilities.

Dollar Stands Firm, Eyes on the Yen and Euro

The dollar index continued its ascendancy, hovering near a six-month high, 0.06% higher at 105.64 on Monday. This uptrend follows last week’s Federal Reserve decision to maintain its interest rates. Contrary to market expectations, the Fed hinted at higher U.S. rates persisting longer than anticipated. Recent remarks from Fed officials also allude to impending rate hikes, with market speculators seeing a 25% likelihood of a 25-basis-point augmentation come November.

Yen Weakens, BoJ Maintains Stance

The yen experienced a slump, depreciating 0.17% to 148.66 against the dollar. This decline, the lowest since the previous October, ensued after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) held on to ultra-low interest rates. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized a careful examination of data before contemplating rate hikes. Ueda’s commentary emphasized the absence of consistent inflation, validating BoJ’s ongoing monetary easing. Some analysts speculate that if the yen’s value deteriorates further, Japanese authorities may intercede as they did the previous year.

Euro Dips. Swedish Crown Shines

In other currency movements, the Swedish crown reached a near seven-week pinnacle against the euro. This surge followed the announcement of the Swedish property group SBB’s 8 billion crown ($719 million) acquisition, coupled with plans to restructure its operations. On the contrary, the euro saw a minor decline of 0.1%, gravitating towards its six-month nadir of $1.0615. With fears of a recession escalating, a recent survey revealed Germany’s waning business morale, underscoring these concerns and exerting downward pressure on the euro. ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau voiced concerns about the economy, cautioning against excessive rate hikes.

Sterling Suffers Setback

Sterling’s value dipped by 0.17% to $1.2224, a repercussion of the Bank of England’s recent halt on its rate-hike cycle and the unanticipated slackening of Britain’s high inflation rate. The pound is projected to record a 3.5% decline for September, marking its most lackluster monthly performance in the past year.

Short-Term Outlook

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is on a bullish ascent in the short term, reflecting the prevailing market dynamics. Conversely, currencies like the yen and the pound show potential vulnerabilities. Influences from central bank decisions and regional economic indicators remain pivotal in shaping the broader forex arena.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) currently trades at 105.734, closely trailing its previous 4-hour mark of 105.755. Its position above the 200-4H moving average of 104.177 indicates a prolonged upward trend, further corroborated as it hovers close to the 50-4H moving average of 105.241.

The 14-4H RSI, at 62.61, shows a strengthened momentum, though not yet in overbought territory.

Significant support is established at 105.095, with a main resistance looming at 105.883. With the DXY standing robustly between these levels, and with its momentum indicators and moving averages in consideration, the market sentiment leans bullish for the short term.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.