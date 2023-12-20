US Dollar Index News: DXY Strengthens as Traders Anticipate PCE Price Index

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar strengthens against major currencies.

PCE Price Index pivotal for dollar’s path.

10-year Treasury yield indicates rate speculations.

Dollar Strengthens Against Majors

In the forex market, the US Dollar is showing a bullish trend, gaining against major currencies, including a noticeable drop in the Sterling following UK’s latest inflation data. The Dollar Index is up, trading at 102.272, despite a backdrop of softer Treasury yields.

Focus on PCE Price Index

Traders are now bracing for the release of the PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s favored gauge of inflation. This upcoming data could be a game-changer for the dollar, especially with the Fed pushing back against the notion of swift rate cuts next year.

Treasury Yield Movements Signal Rate Speculation

The recent dip in the 10-year Treasury yield, hitting its lowest point since July, is a critical market signal. This movement reflects the traders’ speculation on the Fed’s future rate decisions, especially after hints of potential rate reductions in 2024.

Sterling Drops, Other Currencies in Focus

Sterling’s significant fall post-UK inflation report and the euro’s modest decline have contributed to the dollar’s ascent. Meanwhile, the dollar’s slight pullback against the yen follows the Bank of Japan’s latest policy decision to maintain its expansive monetary stance.

Outlook: Bullish Dollar Amidst Key Reports

In the short term, the dollar’s trajectory looks bullish, fueled by international currency trends and the anticipation of the PCE Price Index report. This data, along with other economic indicators like consumer confidence, will be crucial in steering the dollar’s course in the highly reactive forex market.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY), currently at 102.219, is trading below both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages of 103.483 and 104.648 respectively. This position suggests a bearish trend in the medium term.

The index is hovering above the minor support level at 101.950 and the main support at 101.000, indicating some resilience in the short term. However, it remains below the minor resistance level of 102.853 and the main resistance at 103.572, which could be crucial thresholds for any bullish reversal.

Considering its position relative to these moving averages and support/resistance levels, the current market sentiment for the DXY appears to be cautiously bearish.

The index would need to breach these resistance levels to shift towards a bullish sentiment, while maintaining above support levels is essential to prevent further downside.

