US Dollar Index News: DXY Strengthens Amid Surprising Inflation Data

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. dollar marks fourth weekly advance.

Inflation at 0.2% in July; Fed rate hike uncertain.

Sterling rises; Yen nears key support.

Overview

The dollar is on the path to mark its fourth consecutive weekly advance. This strengthening comes on the back of recent data revealing that U.S. inflation in July didn’t spike as anticipated. The dollar index, benchmarked against six major currencies, stood steady at 102.55. This positive trajectory can also be attributed to an uptick in Treasury yields.

Inflation and Federal Reserve Stance

U.S. consumer inflation statistics demonstrated a 0.2% increment last month, mirroring June’s growth, and a cumulative 3.2% over the 12 months leading up to July. This was closely in line with the predictions by economists, who had forecasted a 0.2% monthly increase and a 3.3% yearly gain.

Consequently, futures traders are now 90% certain that the Federal Reserve will retain its benchmark interest rate between 5.25-5.5% in its upcoming September meeting. This probability was already over 85% even before the release of the inflation data.

Given the moderated inflation and a relaxing labor market, the consensus among economists is that the Fed will orchestrate a smooth transition or a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy. However, certain Fed officials, such as San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, are adopting a more cautious approach, indicating it’s too soon to claim that the central bank has concluded its rate hike phase.

Yen and Euro Dynamics

Amidst the dollar’s resurgence, the Japanese yen seems to be approaching a crucial support threshold. The yen hovered around 144.60 per dollar, nearly touching its June 30 low of 144.89. At this rate, analysts speculate possible intervention from the Bank of Japan. Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist from the Bank of Singapore, cautioned about potential rhetoric if the yen hits the 145 mark. Historical trends show Japan’s interference in the currency markets last year when the dollar exceeded 145 yen, resulting in the yen’s purchase and a readjustment to approximately 140 yen.

The dollar showcased a slight dip against the euro, which appreciated by 0.1% to $1.0988.

Sterling Reacts to British Economic Growth

In another corner of the currency world, the sterling has witnessed an uplift after four days of stagnation. This revival can be traced back to recent data indicating a better-than-expected growth in the British economy during June. The pound increased by 0.2%, currently valued at $1.2706, though it is still trending towards its fourth weekly decline.

Short-Term Forecast

In light of the presented data and market reactions, the market sentiment for the dollar seems bullish. The consolidation of the U.S. inflation data, the Federal Reserve’s potential stance on interest rates, and global currency dynamics all point towards a continued strength in the dollar, at least in the foreseeable future.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar (DXY)

The current 4-hour price of 102.546 is slightly below the previous 4-hour price of 102.624, indicating a marginal decline.

When compared to the 200-4H moving average of 103.340, the DXY is trading below it, hinting at a potential bearish sentiment in the short term. However, it is positioned above the 50-4H moving average of 102.226, which can be a sign of underlying strength. The 14-4H RSI is at 57.88, suggesting slightly stronger momentum.

Although DXY is trading above its main support area of 100.016 to 99.630, it’s approaching the main resistance zone of 103.280 to 103.424. Given the proximity to the 50-4H MA and the RSI value, the market sentiment leans slightly bullish, but resistance ahead could cap gains.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.