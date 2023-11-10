US Dollar Index News: DXY Strengthens Amid Fed’s Hawkish Stance

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar index (DXY) steady, influenced by Fed’s rate stance.

Hawkish Fed remarks push bond yields, dollar up.

USD/JPY hits one-year high; Forex market eyes BOJ future direction.

Sterling dips following UK economic stagnation data.

Dollar Index Stability Amid Fed Rate Speculations

The dollar index, a measure against six major currencies, remains steady at 105.91. It’s poised for a 0.81% weekly gain, following a recent increase influenced by the Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain interest rates and mixed U.S. economic data.

Fed’s Impact on the Dollar

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks, along with other Fed officials, have underscored the possibility of further rate hikes. These comments, perceived as hawkish by investors, have spurred an increase in bond yields and strengthened the dollar. Powell’s speech, in particular, has significantly influenced market sentiment.

Dollar Versus Yen

The dollar has reached a one-year high against the yen, standing near 151.43 yen and heading for its most significant weekly gain since August. This strength against the yen has prompted speculation about potential intervention from Japanese authorities to support their currency, especially in response to past slumps.

Euro and Sterling Observations

The euro remains relatively unchanged at $1.0669, stabilizing after a slight decline. In contrast, the British pound has decreased slightly to $1.2209, a movement influenced by data showing the UK economy’s stagnation in the third quarter.

Short-Term Outlook

The dollar’s current trajectory, buoyed by the Fed’s policy outlook and global economic factors, suggests a bullish short-term trend. However, potential interventions in the forex market, especially concerning the yen, and ongoing economic developments in the Eurozone and the UK, could impact this trend. Investors and market analysts will closely monitor these dynamics, as they could significantly influence the dollar’s performance in the forex market.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), with its current daily price of 105.861, is positioned just above the 50-day moving average of 105.841 and above the 200-day moving average of 103.590. This indicates a bullish trend in both the medium and long term, as the index is trading higher than these key benchmarks.

The index is slightly above the minor support level of 105.628, suggesting stability and potential resilience at this level. If it remains above this support, it could maintain its bullish momentum; a drop below this mark might signal a shift towards bearish sentiment.

The current price is also beneath the minor resistance level of 106.904, indicating challenges in upward movement with the next significant hurdle at the main resistance level of 107.970.

In summary, the market sentiment for the U.S. Dollar Index seems cautiously optimistic, given its position above critical moving averages and near crucial support levels, yet it faces resistance that could define its short-term trend.

