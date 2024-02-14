US Dollar Index News: DXY Strength Bolstered by Global Monetary Policy Trends

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Revised Fed rate outlook strengthens U.S. Dollar Index.

DXY’s technical analysis indicates further upward potential.

Global currency trends favor U.S. Dollar’s advance.

U.S. Dollar Index Overview

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is currently experiencing a temporary dip against a basket of currencies, following a significant rally triggered by unexpected U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and shifting Federal Reserve rate cut expectations. This recent pullback might be a brief pause in an otherwise bullish trend, as the market digests the implications of the hot CPI figures and reassesses the Fed’s policy direction. The DXY is currently hovering near a three-month high, indicating underlying strength.

At 14:10 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index is trading 104.861, up 0.002 or +0.00%.

Technically Speaking …

Technically, the DXY shows potential to extend its rally towards 105.628, with current levels at 104.858. Strong support is established at the 200-day moving average, around 103.664, suggesting a solid floor for any downward movements.

Interest Rate Outlook

Recent hot CPI data has effectively closed the door on a Fed rate cut in March, shifting the debate to a potential easing cycle beginning in May or June. This development reinforces the dollar’s strength, especially considering possible rate cuts by the Swiss National Bank and European Central Bank ahead of the Fed.

Global Currency Perspectives

In the UK, the dollar strengthened against the British Pound, buoyed by static UK inflation rates, which might delay the Bank of England’s rate cuts. Meanwhile, the dollar saw modest weakness against the yen amid Japanese officials’ concerns over speculative movements. Elsewhere, the euro remained largely unmoved despite recent economic data, slightly declining against the dollar.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Looking ahead, the U.S. Dollar Index is poised for a bullish path. The unexpected CPI data, coupled with the revised outlook on Fed rate cuts, underpins a stronger dollar in the near term.

While short-term fluctuations are likely as the market adjusts to recent data, the overall trend leans towards a reinforced dollar strength, especially in the context of global monetary policy shifts and economic indicators.

The DXY’s resilience near three-month highs, despite a minor pullback, underscores this bullish outlook.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index

The US Dollar Index is trading nearly flat on Wednesday with buyers likely taking a breather following yesterday’s surge. The chart pattern suggests momentum is clearly pointed higher with the next objective a static resistance level at 105.628.

On the downside, the key support has been identified as the 200-day moving average at 103.664. It actually controls the long-term trend while forming a price cluster with 103.572.

With the uptrend intact, this area is likely to act as a buffer against a steep place, however, momentum buyers will not be happy if the index pulls back into this area.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

