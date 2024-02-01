US Dollar Index News: DXY Straddling Resistance; Waiting for Next Catalyst

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Dollar reaches 7-week high against euro.

Fed’s unchanged rates bolster dollar’s position.

Economic indicators influence dollar’s short-term forecast.

U.S. Dollar Strengthens Amid Fed’s Rate Decision

The U.S. dollar has recently soared to a seven-week high against the euro, a response to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dismissal of an early U.S. interest rate cut, possibly in March. This assertion came after the Fed’s announcement to keep interest rates unchanged, marking their fourth consecutive hold.

Fed’s Stance Influences Dollar Movement

Powell’s press conference, post the interest rate decision, played a pivotal role in shaping market expectations. His view that rate cuts are more likely later in the year rather than in the immediate next meeting has given the dollar a boost. The Fed’s latest policy statement, diverging from December’s meeting, rules out further rate hikes, signaling a shift in monetary policy approach.

Economic Indicators and Dollar Fluctuations

Economic data, including job cut announcements and weekly unemployment claims, reflect underlying market tensions. January saw a significant rise in job cuts, mainly in the finance and technology sectors, while unemployment claims exceeded forecasts. These factors contribute to the broader economic landscape affecting the dollar.

Currency Market Reactions

In currency markets, the yen has held steady, benefitting from a dip in U.S. Treasury yields. This trend emerged amid concerns over the financial health of regional U.S. banks, leading to a heightened demand for safer assets like the yen and U.S. Treasuries.

Short-term Outlook for the Dollar

Short-term forecasts suggest a bullish stance for the U.S. dollar. Traders have scaled back their expectations of a Fed rate cut in March, with probabilities significantly reduced post-Fed decision.

This adjustment, along with Powell’s recent remarks and ongoing financial sector concerns, is likely to keep the dollar strong against major currencies like the euro and yen. The future path of the U.S. dollar will be closely tied to upcoming economic data and Fed policy announcements, with current trends favoring its continued strength.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is fluctuating on Thursday, having retreated from earlier gains but still close to its weekly peak of 103.824. The index is hovering around a crucial price zone, marked by the 200-day moving average at 103.556 and a fixed resistance point at 103.372.

Currently, the market shows signs of uncertainty. A move consistently above 103.572 could signal a bullish trend, potentially aiming for 105.628. On the flip side, if the index falls and stays below 103.556, it may indicate a bearish trend. In this scenario, the next significant support level is at 102.853, with an additional focus on the 50-day moving average at 102.816.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.