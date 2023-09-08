US Dollar Index News: DXY Stays Resilient as Rate Hike Discussions Intensify

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar index hits six-month high of 105.15.

U.S.-China dispute boosts dollar strength.

Euro faces eighth consecutive week of decline.

Dollar’s Momentum Continues Amid Stable U.S. Economic Indicators

The U.S. dollar experienced negligible change this Friday, maintaining its ascent from the week’s favorable U.S. economic revelations. Stable consumer and labor sectors are fueling discussions around a potential rate hike within the year. The dollar index, contrasting the greenback with six primary currencies, remained unchanged at 105.05, reaching a notable six-month high of 105.15 recently. Cumulatively, the index experienced a 0.7% enhancement this week.

Market Nervousness and Global Tensions Fuel Dollar’s Strength

Although the dollar’s index indicates a likely consecutive eight-week increase, its most extended streak since 2014, market unease on various fronts this week has bolstered the dollar. Crucially, the U.S.-China tussle over iPhone restrictions has propelled Apple into central discussions.

Meanwhile, speculations abound that the Federal Reserve may maintain heightened interest rates as inflationary battles persist. While the prolonged dollar strength is evident, each weekly increase’s magnitude seems to be waning. The overwhelming market sentiment leans towards the dollar, but propelling its value significantly higher is proving challenging.

Comparative Global Currency Movements

The Euro, a significant component of the dollar index, appears poised for an uninterrupted eight-week drop, declining 0.7% over the week and remaining static for the day at $1.0699. Contrasting economic data reveals that while the U.S. service sector experienced unexpected growth in August, Germany’s industrial output, representing Europe’s colossal economy, faltered in July. Meanwhile, Sterling pulled away from its recent three-month low, landing at $1.2459, marking a 1% weekly decrease.

Rate Hike Speculations and Other Currency Dynamics

The November Federal Reserve meeting showcases a 40% probability of a rate increase. However, the overarching expectation leans towards the U.S. central bank maintaining the status quo on interest rates this month. In contrast, the Canadian dollar showcased resilience after reporting 39,900 job additions in the past month, superseding the projected 15,000. The unemployment rate steadied at 5.5%, causing the U.S. dollar to decline by 0.3% against the Canadian counterpart.

Short-Term Outlook: Bullish

Given the stable U.S. economic markers andglobal marketdynamics, the short-term sentiment for the dollar remains bullish. However, as global tensions simmer and economic data varies, monitoring is crucial for traders.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) currently sits at 105.044, which is slightly below the previous 4-hour price of 105.099, indicating a minor retracement. It is positioned above both the 200-4H moving average of 103.180 and the 50-4H moving average of 104.256, showcasing bullish momentum in the intermediate term.

The 14-4H RSI stands at 63.34, suggesting the index has strong momentum but isn’t in overbought territory yet. The DXY is near the main resistance area of 105.103, potentially facing a hurdle at this level. Given its positioning above key moving averages and its RSI reading, the current market sentiment leans bullish.

