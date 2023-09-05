US Dollar Index News: DXY Soars as Global Growth Concerns Amplify Safe-Haven Appeal

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. dollar’s rise reveals it as the preferred sanctuary amidst global growth fears.

Lingering uncertainties: Investor sentiments split on the effectiveness of Fed’s rate hikes.

U.S. dollar thriving on global growth jitters.

Safe-Haven Appeal Intensifies

The U.S. dollar emerged as a sanctuary for investors concerned about global economic growth, particularly in China, climbing to multi-month highs against a basket of currencies including the yen, euro, and pound. This robust performance occurred as the Reserve Bank of Australia held rates steady, sending the Australian dollar tumbling by more than 1.5%.

Economic Indicators Influence Market Sentiment

Investors are cautiously gauging the economic landscape in the wake of key data releases, including a notable rise in U.S. unemployment to 3.8%. Although average hourly earnings showed a modest uptick, they fell below market expectations. These metrics have left the market divided on whether the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are cooling inflation and slowing economic activity effectively.

Fed Policy Creates Investor Uncertainty

Mixed economic signals and recent comments from Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, have fueled uncertainty about the future path of U.S. monetary policy. While most expect rates to remain unchanged in the upcoming Fed meeting, opinions diverge on what the subsequent meetings might hold. This comes amidst a backdrop of lackluster economic data from China and Europe, casting a risk-off tone across global asset classes.

Dollar Strength Across the Board

The dollar’s gains were not limited to just major currencies; it also strengthened against emerging markets and commodities currencies. The greenback reached its highest levels in months against the Canadian dollar, Swedish crown, and even rose against the yuan in offshore trading.

Short-Term Forecast: Bullish on the Dollar

Given the broader economic uncertainties and the dollar’s role as a safe-haven asset, the short-term outlook for the currency is bullish. As global growth concerns persist, and with Fed policy seemingly effective in controlling inflation, investors are likely to continue gravitating towards the U.S. dollar for its relative stability.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The current 4-hour price of the US Dollar Index at 104.668 is above both the 200-4H moving average (102.813) and the 50-4H moving average (103.912), indicating strong bullish momentum. The 14-4H RSI is at 74.30, further affirming an overbought condition, which could signal a possible pullback in the near future.

In terms of support and resistance levels, the price is currently above the main resistance area of 104.299 to 104.403, reinforcing the bullish sentiment. However, caution is warranted as the market seems overextended, and profit-taking could ensue.

