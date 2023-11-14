US Dollar Index News: DXY Sinks as October CPI Report Stuns Markets

FXEmpire.com -

US Dollar Declines After Soft October CPI Report

In an unexpected turn of events, the US Dollar has depreciated against a basket of currencies following a softer-than-expected US October Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. This development led to a decline in Treasury yields, making the greenback less appealing to foreign investors.

At 13:59 GMT, the US Dollar Index is trading at 104.854, down 0.805 or -0.76%.

Inflation Remains Flat

The highlight of the report is the surprising flatness of inflation in October, a departure from the previous month’s 0.4 percent increase. This unexpected stability in consumer prices suggests a potential easing of the grip of high prices on the US economy.

CPI Details

The consumer price index, which measures a broad basket of commonly used goods and services, showed a year-on-year increase of 3.2 percent but remained unchanged for the month. Economists had expected readings of 0.1 percent and 3.3 percent, making the report even more unexpected.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, core CPI increased by 0.2 percent and 4 percent year-on-year, lower than the forecast of 0.3 percent and 4.1 percent. While the annual core CPI is the lowest in two years, it remains well above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target.

Market Reaction

The markets reacted swiftly to this surprising data. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 300 points as Treasury yields plummeted, taking down the US Dollar. Traders also significantly reduced the likelihood of further Fed interest rate hikes, according to CME Group data.

Fed’s Dilemma

The flat headline CPI reading was driven by a 2.5 percent decline in energy prices, offsetting a 0.3 percent increase in the food index. The report arrives at a time when the Fed is carefully considering its next steps in addressing persistent inflation. While markets largely believe the central bank has concluded its tightening of monetary policy, recent data has sent mixed signals.

Nonfarm payrolls in October increased by just 150,000, suggesting the labor market may be reacting to Fed efforts to address a supply-demand imbalance that has contributed to inflation. Despite the recent deceleration, the Fed is likely to maintain a hawkish stance and emphasize its commitment to achieving the long-term 2 percent inflation target.

The future path of benchmark interest rates remains uncertain, and the report raises questions about whether the central bank will hike rates further or prepare for rate cuts. Fed officials’ remarks in the coming days could provide insight into the central bank’s next moves, adding to the growing uncertainty surrounding interest rates.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) currently shows a bearish inclination, with its daily price of 104.663 positioned below the 50-day moving average of 105.866, highlighting a short-term downward trend. However, the price remains above the 200-day moving average of 103.606, suggesting some longer-term resilience.

The index is hovering between the minor support at 103.572 and the minor resistance at 105.628, indicating a potential pivot area for future price movements.

Given this positioning relative to key moving averages and support-resistance levels, the overall market sentiment is bearish, with a watchful eye on these crucial technical thresholds for further directional cues.

Today’s rapid sell-off suggests the index has enough downside momentum to challenge the support cluster at 103.606 to 103.572 over the near-term.

