US Dollar Index News: DXY Shows Resilience Amid Inflation Data, Fed Uncertainty

FXEmpire.com -

Market Conditions and Dollar Stability

On Monday, the U.S. dollar showed stability, influenced by recent inflation data suggesting the Federal Reserve might delay its rate easing cycle. U.S. financial markets were closed due to Presidents’ Day.

Dollar Index and Treasury Yields

The dollar index marginally decreased at the week’s start but has gained 3% this year. U.S. Treasury yields supported the dollar last week, with the 10-year yield nearing 4.3% and the 2-year yield reaching a high since mid-December.

At 15:14 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 104.356, up 0.081 or +0.08%.

Inflation and Economic Data

January’s data revealed higher than expected increases in U.S. producer and consumer prices, indicating persistent inflation. Retail sales dropped more than forecasted, while initial jobless claims pointed to a strong labor market. These indicators present a complex economic picture and challenge the Fed’s potential responses.

Market Expectations and Fed’s Rate Decisions

Anticipation for the Fed’s easing cycle has shifted to June from March. With retail sales declining and jobless claims rising, the possibility of a recession seems more likely. Market reactions will closely follow the Fed’s decisions, shaped by these economic factors.

Currency Movements

The Japanese yen remains near the 150 per dollar mark, with potential intervention by Japanese authorities. The euro and British pound experienced slight gains. Despite strong UK retail sales, expectations around the Bank of England’s policy remain unchanged.

Short-Term Forecast

Investors are scrutinizing economic indicators for insights into the economy’s direction and potential rate cuts. The focus is on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting minutes and officials’ speeches for further guidance. The market may see stabilization in the dollar, pending new economic developments. Short-term, the dollar’s course will be largely influenced by the Fed’s data-driven decisions and global economic conditions, with a cautious market awaiting clear signals.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trending higher but struggling since breaking out to the upside on February 13. Although the move was able to drive the index to 104.963, its highest level since November 14, the inability to follow-through to the upside since that move suggests it was driven by short-covering rather than new buying.

If the selling pressure continues, we could see a break into the uptrending 200-day moving average at 103.702. Since this represents the long-term trend, buyers are likely to come in on a test of this moving average.

Prices could drift sideways-to-lower over the near-term, but taking out 104.963 will signal a resumption of the uptrend and could launch a rally into the nearest resistance at 105.628.

In addition to suspected short-covering, the price action also suggests traders are waiting for fresh news and clarity over Fed policy. This could come from Wednesday’s Fed minutes, due to be released at 19:00 GMT.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.