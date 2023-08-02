US Dollar Index News: DXY Rises; Job Market Reslience Offsets Downgrade Worries

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. dollar strengthens, shrugging off Fitch’s downgrade.

Private payrolls surge, signaling labor market resilience.

Dollar index reaches three-week high despite rate hikes.

Overview

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) strengthened on Wednesday, shrugging off Fitch’s credit rating downgrade as investors focused on positive economic data. Private payrolls saw a robust increase of 324,000 jobs in July, surpassing economists’ forecasts of 189,000. This unexpected surge signaled resilience in the labor market, bolstering confidence in the greenback.

Despite the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 525 basis points since March 2022, the U.S. labor market continues to show gradual improvement. As a result, the dollar index, measuring the currency against six peers, surged 0.745%, reaching a fresh three-week high. This marked a significant gain of 3.0% from its recent low on July 18.

Traders Reacting Calmly to Downgrade

Fitch’s downgrade of the United States to AA+ from AAA raised concerns, but the market reacted calmly. The rating agency cited potential fiscal deterioration over the next three years and ongoing debt ceiling negotiations. However, major holders of Treasuries were not expected to be significantly impacted, dampening the negative effects of the downgrade.

While risk appetite declined, with MSCI’s global equity performance gauge falling 1.37%, the dollar retained its safe-haven appeal. The euro dipped 0.56% against the dollar to $1.092, emphasizing the greenback’s status as a preferred refuge during uncertain times.

The yen initially rebounded, recovering some recent losses, as traders assessed the Bank of Japan’s stance on monetary policy. However, the yen eased 0.06% to 143.43 per dollar, and traders remained uncertain about the implications of the BOJ’s recent decision to loosen its grip on interest rates.

Meanwhile, sterling experienced a 0.74% decline against the dollar, trading at $1.2682. The Bank of England’s upcoming interest rate decision added to market uncertainty, with speculations ranging from a 25 to 50 basis point increase from the current 5%.

Short-Term Outlook: Driven by Safe-Haven Appeal

In conclusion, the dollar’s rise was driven by positive economic indicators, outweighing the impact of Fitch’s credit rating downgrade. While global risks persisted, the dollar’s safe-haven appeal remained intact. Market focus now shifts to central bank decisions, with the Bank of England’s upcoming rate announcement and ongoing assessments of the Bank of Japan’s policy stance influencing currency movements in the short term.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is displaying bullish sentiment on the 4-hour chart. Trading above the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages, the current price of 102.616 indicated a positive trend. With the 14-4H RSI at 66.42, the momentum was strong but not overbought.

The main support area between 99.630 and 100.016 provided a solid foundation, while the market remained below the main resistance area of 103.280 to 103.424. Overall, DXY’s outlook is optimistic with plenty of room to the upside before it runs into headwinds.

