US Dollar Index News: DXY Rises as NFP Report Looms

The U.S. dollar is cautiously climbing, buoyed by soaring bond yields as Non-Farm Payrolls loom.

September’s job report is a linchpin for the Fed’s future monetary policy, experts suggest.

The NFP data may settle the debate ignited by earlier, conflicting labor market signals.

As the greenback rises, the euro teeters on the edge of a record 12-week slide.

US Dollar Ascends Ahead of Pivotal Non-Farm Payrolls Report

The US Dollar is making cautious gains as traders position themselves for the imminent release of the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report at 12:30 GMT. A recent sell-off in U.S. government bonds, propelling yields to multi-year highs, has been a strong tailwind for the greenback.

Labor Market’s Influence on Monetary Policy

All eyes are on the upcoming September jobs report, expected to show the U.S. economy adding 170,000 jobs—down from August’s 187,000. The report could carry weight in shaping future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions, especially considering the potential for a dip in the unemployment rate from 3.8% to 3.7%.

Mixed Signals from Earlier Data

While weekly jobless claims registered a lower-than-expected 207,000, payroll firm ADP revealed disappointing growth of 89,000 private payrolls in September, marking a significant fall from August’s 180,000. These mixed signals generate further anticipation for the NFP report, as it could confirm or refute trends suggested by preceding labor market data.

Euro and Other Currencies on Edge

The euro is nearing a record twelfth week of decline against the surging dollar. Other currencies like the pound and the yen are also feeling the pressure, each reacting differently to the dollar’s momentum and fluctuating bond yields.

Short-Term Forecast

Given the greenback’s recent uptrend, fueled by rising bond yields and the looming NFP report, the short-term market sentiment leans bullish for the US Dollar. Nonetheless, traders will closely scrutinize the NFP data to confirm or reassess this stance, given its potential influence on Federal Reserve policy.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar (DXY) Index

The current daily price of the US Dollar Index (DXY) at 106.331 is slightly below the previous close at 106.339, indicating a nearly flat market.

The price is comfortably above the 200-Day moving average of 103.161 and the 50-Day moving average of 104.338, affirming a bullish trend.

The market is hovering above its minor support level of 105.628 and main support at 103.572. With minor resistance at 107.970 and no immediate trend line resistance, upside potential seems likely.

Overall, current market sentiment leans bullish. However, this assessment is likely to change if the uptrend line support is violated.

