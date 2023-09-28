US Dollar Index News: DXY Retreats from 10-Month High Amid Euro’s Rebound

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The U.S. Dollar Index pulls back from a 10-month high, eyes steady levels around 106.075.

Euro witnesses a revival, anchored by uplifting German inflation metrics.

U.S. 10-year yields reach an apex at 4.462%, a milestone unseen since October 2007.

The yen edges dangerously close to the pivotal 150/dollar mark, inciting intervention talks.

U.S. Dollar & Euro Dynamics

The U.S. Dollar Index has retreated slightly from a 10-month peak as the Euro found support from positive German inflation data. The index reached 106.84, its highest level since last November, before steadying around 106.075. Meanwhile, the Euro recovered from its January low of 1.0482 to touch 1.0537, spurred by optimism around Germany’s inflation report.

German Inflation Outlook

Germany witnessed its inflation rate drop to the lowest since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a potential sign of easing high inflation pressures. The harmonized annual inflation in September was reported at 4.3%, a dip from August’s 6.4%. Interestingly, Germany’s core inflation, which strips out volatile components like food and energy, was pegged at 4.6% in September, compared to 5.5% in August.

U.S. Monetary Policy & Yield Movement

The U.S. 10-year benchmark yields scaled new heights at 4.462% – the highest mark since October 2007. Federal Reserve officials, including the Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, hint at further rate hikes in response to the resilient U.S. economic data. This anticipation, coupled with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s impending speech, is set to provide more clarity on the U.S. monetary policy’s trajectory.

Japanese Yen & Oil Prices

The dollar/yen exchange rate remains sensitive, especially with the yen nearing a significant level of 150 per dollar. This has sparked speculation of potential interventions by the Japanese authorities, akin to measures taken last year. Additionally, escalating oil prices, which recently recorded their highest close of 2023, are adding pressure on the Japanese currency.

Short-term Forecast

The dollar’s recent strength appears sustainable given the robust U.S. economic indicators, but the European economy’s potential rebound, led by positive signs from Germany, could lend some respite to the Euro. Markets should closely monitor Fed communications and Japanese currency interventions for potential short-term volatility. The overall sentiment leans bullish for the U.S. dollar.

Technical

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) currently trades at 106.466, residing above both the 50-Day moving average of 103.714 and the 200-Day moving average of 103.089, indicating a bullish trend. This is further emphasized by its position above the trend line support of 105.31.

With a 14-Day RSI at 73.11, the market is in overbought territory, which could signal a short-term retracement or consolidation.

However, the fact that the DXY remains between the minor resistance of 106.904 and the major resistance of 107.970 suggests room for potential upside before encountering significant barriers.

In this context, the overall market sentiment leans bullish, but traders should remain vigilant for potential corrections due to overbought conditions.

