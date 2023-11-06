US Dollar Index News: DXY Retreats as Rate Hike Expectations Cool Down

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar Index hits over six-week low

Weaker U.S. data fuels rate hike speculation

Treasury yields fluctuate on rate outlook

Dollar Weakness Persists

The U.S. dollar’s retreat extends into the new week, marking a notable decline. The Dollar Index, a measure of the currency against a basket of others, fell 0.2% to 104.85, its lowest in over six weeks, amid a broader market anticipation of a dovish shift from the Federal Reserve and cooler economic indicators from the United States.

Economic Indicators and Fed Impact

A series of weaker-than-expected U.S. economic reports, including employment and manufacturing data, have contributed to the dollar’s decline. These reports, coupled with a drop in long-dated Treasury yields, suggest a shift in investor sentiment, recognizing the possibility of a slower pace in rate hikes or an end to the tightening cycle.

Treasury Yields and Rate Outlook

Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, witnessed a slump last week but showed signs of recovery on Monday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged higher, indicating a recalibration of expectations following the soft jobs data. The labor market ease, a key aim of the Fed’s rate hike regime, hints at a potential pause in rate increases.

Market Probabilities and Fed Strategy

Futures markets are signaling a high conviction that the Fed may be nearing the end of its rate-hiking journey, with odds favoring the commencement of policy easing by mid-year. This sentiment is a pivot from previous expectations and reflects a reevaluation of the U.S. central bank’s strategy in response to recent economic data.

Currency Fluctuations and Forecasts

The near-term outlook for the U.S. dollar remains bearish as markets digest the implications of the Fed’s next moves. However, some analysts warn that the dollar’s downturn could be temporary unless supported by economic recoveries in significant regions such as the Euro Zone. The currency’s trajectory in the coming weeks will likely be influenced by additional remarks from Federal Reserve officials and forthcoming economic data.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index is showing a minor retreat from the previous day’s close, positioned between the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which indicates a possible trend indecision in the short term.

The positioning of the US Dollar Index below the 50-day moving average, coupled with the significant gap above the nearest support, indeed indicates potential for a bearish acceleration.

This is particularly noteworthy if the market cannot reclaim the 50-day moving average level, as it would confirm the downtrend strength and increase the likelihood of testing the main support. With the minor resistance not far above, any rallies could be short-lived unless that level is surpassed, which could change the current bearish sentiment.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.