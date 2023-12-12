US Dollar Index News: DXY Retreats as CPI Report Takes Center Stage

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar Index drops ahead of CPI report.

CPI outcome critical for dollar’s direction.

Fed decision, global events to shape DXY’s future.

US Dollar Index Dips as CPI Report Looms

The US Dollar Index witnessed a decline on Tuesday, with market attention intensely focused on the upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. This key inflation data is pivotal, shaping expectations about future Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

CPI Data: A Decisive Factor for the Dollar

Investors await the CPI report, due later in the day, to gauge the effectiveness of current interest rates in managing inflation. Economists forecast a month-over-month flattening, with a year-over-year increase of 3.1%, slightly down from October’s 3.2% rise. The core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, is anticipated to show a 0.3% monthly increase and a 4.0% annual growth.

Dollar Index’s Short-term Forecast

The dollar index, which compares the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.35% to 103.72 at 12:50 GMT. This movement underscores the sensitivity of the dollar to the impending inflation data. A higher-than-expected CPI could bolster the dollar, suggesting the Fed might maintain higher rates for longer. Conversely, a weaker CPI might lead to a bearish outlook for the dollar, heightening prospects of an early rate cut by the Fed.

Market Outlook Amidst Central Bank Meetings

While the CPI data holds significant sway, the dollar’s trajectory might also be impacted by the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. Market participants are keenly awaiting the Fed’s decision and commentary, which could provide further direction to the dollar index.

Global Economic Influences

Investors are balancing this domestic data against a backdrop of global economic events, including central bank meetings across Europe and Asia. The outcomes of these meetings, alongside the CPI data, are expected to be crucial determinants of the dollar index’s short-term trend.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently showing signs of bearish sentiment. The index’s current daily price of 103.710 is slightly above its 200-day moving average of 103.549, but notably below its 50-day moving average of 105.096. This position below the shorter-term average and only marginally above the longer-term average suggests a lack of strong upward momentum.

In terms of support and resistance levels, the DXY is positioned just above its minor support level of 103.572 and well above its main support level of 102.853. This indicates that, while the index has some immediate support, the lack of proximity to any resistance levels (minor resistance at 105.628 and main resistance at 106.904) further underscores the bearish sentiment.

Considering these technical indicators, the market sentiment for the US Dollar Index leans towards bearish in the short term. This analysis suggests that the index might struggle to gain significant upward traction unless there are changes in external market drivers or a shift in investor sentiment. The current technical setup indicates a market that is treading cautiously, with a potential downward bias. ​

