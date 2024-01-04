US Dollar Index News: DXY Rallies on Robust Job Data, Treasury Yield Surge

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Dollar strengthens with Treasury yield nearing 4%

ADP report shows significant private payroll growth

Euro zone inflation impacts ECB rate decisions

Dollar Strengthens, Treasury Yields Surge

The U.S. dollar is currently trading higher against a basket of major currencies, bolstered by a surge in the 10-year Treasury yield, which approaches 4%. This uptick follows a report that revealed stronger-than-expected private sector job growth. The dollar index reached an almost three-week high, spurred by recent labor market data and Federal Reserve minutes.

Federal Reserve’s Policy Insights

Minutes from the December Federal Reserve meeting, released on Wednesday, show officials convinced about bringing inflation under control but cautious about the risks of an overly restrictive monetary policy. The minutes, however, did not provide clear-cut clues on when the Fed might begin easing rates.

Strong Labor Market Data

ADP’s Thursday report indicates private payrolls grew by 164,000 in December, surpassing the Dow Jones expectation of 130,000. Furthermore, the final full week of 2023 saw a decrease in total jobless claims, underscoring a robust U.S. labor market.

Global Economic Context

The market also focuses on Euro zone inflation, with the euro recently gaining against the dollar following inflation reports from France and Germany. These figures will likely influence the European Central Bank’s rate decisions, impacting the euro’s short-term performance. Meanwhile, Sterling modestly rises, reflecting the dynamic interplay of global economic indicators.

Short-Term Market Forecast: Bullish on Dollar

The short-term outlook for the dollar appears bullish, given the strong labor market data and the uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s interest rate decisions. Investors now await Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report, expected to show a gain of 170,000 jobs, according to Dow Jones, which could provide further clarity on the Fed’s rate adjustment trajectory.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The current market sentiment for the US Dollar Index (DXY) is leaning towards bearish. The current daily price at 102.346 is below both the 200-day (103.408) and 50-day (103.616) moving averages, indicating a downtrend in the medium and short-term perspectives.

Additionally, the price is hovering near the minor support level of 101.950 and significantly below the main resistance at 103.572. The lack of trend line support or resistance points doesn’t provide additional directional insights.

However, the index’s positioning below key moving averages and near the lower support level suggests bearish sentiment, with a close watch on the minor support level, which could act as a pivot for any potential trend reversal.

The chart pattern suggests we’re looking at a rally in a bear market with the retracement likely to test the pair of moving averages if the short-term momentum continues.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.