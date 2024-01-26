US Dollar Index News: DXY Pressured by Modest Inflation, Rate Cut Outlook

FXEmpire.com -

US Dollar and Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar is facing downward pressure against a basket of major currencies on Friday following the latest U.S. inflation data. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, closely watched by the Federal Reserve, reported a modest increase of 0.2% in December. This consistent trend of subdued inflation is reinforcing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut by mid-year. The dollar index, as a result, has seen a decline, dropping 0.3% to 103.21.

Treasury Yields and Dollar Dynamics

The Treasury yields, particularly the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, have shown minimal changes, reflecting the market’s reaction to the inflation report. The yield on the 10-year note slightly decreased to 4.122%, while the 30-year bond yield fell to 4.363%. In contrast, the 2-year Treasury note yield saw a slight increase to 4.332%. These movements in Treasury yields are critical as they influence the dollar’s strength. A lower yield often leads to a weaker dollar as it reduces the appeal of dollar-denominated assets for foreign investors.

Economic Outlook and Rate Cut Speculation

Recent economic data, including the higher-than-expected GDP growth rate of 3.3%, coupled with a slowdown in inflation, is fueling market speculation about the Federal Reserve’s rate cut timeline. The market is currently pricing in a 46% likelihood of a rate cut by the Fed in March. This anticipation of a rate cut, in response to controlled inflation, is a key factor currently influencing the dollar’s position in the market.

Short-Term Forecast

Considering the current economic indicators and market sentiment, the short-term forecast for the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) appears bearish. The combination of steady inflation, potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, and the recent dip in Treasury yields suggest that the dollar may continue to face downward pressure in the near term. Investors and traders should closely monitor upcoming economic data releases and Federal Reserve statements for further insights into the dollar’s direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is lower on Friday after failing to sustain a rally over the 200-day moving average at 103.498, making the level resistance.

Based on the price activity over the last nine sessions, the 200-day MA is pivotal to the direction of the DXY. A sustained move over this level and the static resistance at 103.572 could trigger an acceleration to the upside.

If the selling pressure persists then look for a near-term test of the support cluster formed by the static level at 102.853 and the 50-day moving average at 102.828. Look out to the downside if this area fails as support.

