US Dollar Index News: DXY on Track for Notable Quarterly Rise Amid Global Volatility

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Despite a dip, the dollar projects strong quarterly gains, overshadowing major currencies.

The 27% Q3 oil price surge significantly bolsters the dollar’s firm standing.

Intense scrutiny surrounds the yen as it nears pivotal intervention triggers.

Investors remain vigilant as global events might introduce pronounced market volatility.

The Dollar’s Position

The US Dollar Index (DXY), experiencing a slight dip from a 10-month high, remains on a trajectory for significant quarterly gains, solidifying a prominent stance against multiple major currencies and bolstering the yen in the process.

Market Dynamics and Federal Policy

U.S. Treasury yields have witnessed a decline from their elevated positions, contributing, along with a 27% surge in oil prices this quarter, to the dollar’s robust performance. The market remains alert to evolving U.S. economic indicators, particularly with prospective government shutdowns potentially impacting data releases, creating a semblance of uncertainty in asset classes as Federal Reserve considerations for rate alterations loom.

The Yen and Intervention Triggers

The yen experiences persistent pressure as it hovers near potential intervention triggers, with every move being closely monitored for implications on import prices and by extension, political perceptions in Japan regarding the government’s response to currency weakness.

The Eurozone Economic Climate

In contrast, the euro reflects a revitalization, moving away from multi-month lows. However, the Eurozone navigates through subdued inflation rates and cautious interest rate adjustments by the European Central Bank, aimed at achieving medium-term inflation targets without triggering premature expectations of rate cuts.

Summary Forecast

Given the prevailing trends in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), we anticipate a bullish stance on the dollar in the short term. However, global economic events and intertwined policies suggest potential volatility ahead, warranting investors’ prudence.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown resilience, currently positioned at 105.796. When contrasted with its 200-day moving average (103.094) and its 50-day moving average (103.801), the index operates above both averages, hinting at a sustained positive momentum.

The 14-Day RSI reads 61.48, highlighting a somewhat strong momentum without being overbought.

Key technical support levels lie just beneath the current price, with trend line support at 105.437 and minor support at 105.628. However, any push upwards would have to navigate through the minor resistance at 106.904 and main resistance at 107.970.

Given these indicators, the short-term sentiment for DXY appears cautiously bullish, but external economic influences may introduce volatility.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.