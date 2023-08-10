US Dollar Index News: DXY Lower as Inflation Speculations Rattle Traders

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar Index influenced by imminent CPI data.

Euro and Pound rise; energy costs surge.

Potential rate hike looms if inflation rises more than expected.

Overview

The U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of major currencies including the Euro, British Pound, and Japanese Yen, saw nuanced movements in anticipation of key U.S. inflation data. The index reflects the broader sentiment, with the dollar losing some ground against most currencies, yet reaching a one-month peak against the yen, partly influenced by energy costs.

Market Dynamics and Key Triggers

The Euro and British Pound rose to $1.1025 and $1.277 respectively. European gas prices, influenced by potential strikes at Australian LNG facilities, soared to near two-month highs. With oil prices also hitting multi-month peaks, there’s growing speculation about the European Central Bank’s potential rate changes amid the economic implications of sustained high energy costs.

The market’s gaze is predominantly fixed on the soon-to-be-released U.S. CPI for July, which will considerably inform the Federal Reserve’s monetary direction.

If the U.S. dollar strengthens post-CPI, surpassing 145 against the yen, it could venture towards the 148 mark. Nonetheless, the Bank of Japan’s recent policy adjustments, emphasizing a more prolonged stimulus, chiefly characterized by the negative short-term interest rate, plays a pivotal role in the currency dynamics.

Expectations Surrounding the US CPI Release

As speculations abound, the prevalent anticipation is a mild rise in headline inflation to an annual 3.3%. Simultaneously, the core rate, which strategically omits the volatile food and energy segments, is predicted to notch up by 0.2% for July, reflecting an annual hike of 4.8%. While many expect these outcomes, the recent volatility in the U.S. Treasury market combined with spiraling energy costs can have profound implications on the inflation data.

Short-Term Forecast: Data Dependent

Given the key economic indicators and underlying market sentiment, the U.S. Dollar Index’s trajectory largely hinges on the CPI data. If the numbers align with or exceed expectations, signaling a healthy economy, the Dollar Index might weaken since this will encourage the Fed to pause its rate hikes. Conversely, if inflation concerns are magnified due to factors like energy costs, we might witness a bullish trend for the index in the short term because it may force one more rate hike out of the Fed.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The recent 4-hour price of the US Dollar Index (DXY) is 102.150, marginally higher than the previous 4-hour close of 102.124, hinting at a slight uptrend.

This current price sits above the 200-4H moving average of 101.809, suggesting a potential bullish momentum. However, it’s below the 50-4H moving average of 102.302, indicating some resistance at this level.

The 14-4H RSI, at 42.90, suggests a somewhat weaker momentum, being below the neutral mark of 50.

With the price positioned under the short-term moving average and headed into the long-term moving average, the index looks vulnerable to near-term weakness then possibly a long-term break. However, recapturing the 50-4H moving average will shift the tone back to bullish.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.