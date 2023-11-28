US Dollar Index News: DXY Hits Three-Month Low Amid Inflation Data Anticipation

FXEmpire.com -

US Dollar Dips as Inflation Data Looms

The US dollar is down on Tuesday, hitting a three-month low against major currencies, as traders adjust positions in anticipation of upcoming US and Eurozone inflation data. The dollar index, gauging the dollar’s strength against six major currencies, has recovered slightly but remains close to its lowest level since late August.

Market Trends and Federal Reserve’s Rate Hikes

November is set to mark the dollar index’s worst performance in a year, indicating a shift in market sentiment towards a potential easing of monetary policies and a weaker dollar. Expectations that the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle may be nearing its end are contributing to this downward trend, with US rate futures suggesting a possibility of rate cuts starting as early as March.

Economic Data and Treasury Yields

US Treasury yields saw a minor increase, reflecting the market’s anticipation of economic reports that might shape the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions. The 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields both edged higher, as investors await clear signals on the economic outlook and potential interest rate changes.

Investor Expectations and Fed’s Policy Outlook

Investors are bracing for a pause in the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes, though uncertainties persist regarding the duration of elevated rates amidst recession fears. Fed officials have consistently indicated a commitment to restrictive policies until their goals are achieved, with no hints at imminent rate cuts.

Upcoming Economic Indicators

Key economic events, including the US personal consumption expenditure price index and the consumer confidence survey, are expected to offer further insights into inflation trends and economic conditions. Traders are also closely watching the core PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, alongside international economic indicators such as Eurozone inflation data and Chinese PMI data, to gauge the global economic landscape.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index, currently positioned at 103.137, is trading below both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, which are at 103.606 and 105.601 respectively. This placement indicates a bearish trend, as the index is situated below these key long-term and medium-term averages.

The index is also below the minor resistance level of 103.572, which could act as a ceiling for any short-term upward movements. However, it is hovering slightly above the minor support level of 102.853, suggesting that this point could provide some stability in the near term.

The absence of a main support level and proximity to minor resistance suggest a crucial period for determining the index’s future direction.

Overall, the current market sentiment for the US Dollar Index leans towards bearish, considering its position relative to the moving averages and resistance levels.

