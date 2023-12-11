US Dollar Index News: DXY Firms Ahead of Fed Meeting, CPI Data

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar rallies with focus on Fed meeting and inflation data.

Speculations on BOJ policy impact dollar-yen exchange rate.

Market awaits Powell’s stance for future dollar movement.

Focus on Inflation, Fed Results

The U.S. dollar kicked off the week strongly, driven by anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and incoming U.S. inflation data, both crucial for setting the market’s direction.

U.S. Economic Data and Fed Expectations

The latest U.S. job growth data and a decrease in unemployment to 3.7% highlight the labor market’s strength, prompting traders to reassess the timeline for the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts. The shift in expectations now suggests rate cuts might be postponed, possibly until May.

Dollar-Yen Bounce Back

The dollar rebounded above 145 yen, countering its recent drop against the Japanese currency. This change stems from speculations about the Bank of Japan possibly nearing the end of its ultra-low interest rate policy. However, recent reports indicate the BOJ might maintain its current stance, awaiting stronger wage growth evidence.

Currency Movements

Sterling saw a minor decline, while the euro edged up slightly. The dollar index, tracking the greenback against a basket of currencies, increased to 104.12. All eyes are now on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting and the U.S. inflation report, which could influence the dollar’s trajectory.

Short-term Outlook

The market’s immediate focus is on the Federal Reserve meeting and Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks. The market reaction to Powell’s tone will be critical – a more cautious or dovish approach might lead to a softer dollar, while a firmer stance could uphold the currency’s strength.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The current market sentiment for the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is neutral to slightly bullish. The current daily price of natural gas, at 104.136, is positioned between the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, which stand at 103.559 and 105.164 respectively. This positioning suggests a balanced market sentiment, as the price is hovering around significant moving average levels.

The proximity of the price to minor support at 103.572 and main support at 102.853 indicates a level of stability, reducing the likelihood of a sharp decline. Similarly, the closeness to minor resistance at 105.628 and main resistance at 106.904 suggests potential for upward movement but also indicates that significant bullish momentum might be capped.

Overall, the technical indicators point to a cautiously optimistic outlook, with the market leaning towards a slight bullish bias in the short term.

