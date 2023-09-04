US Dollar Index News: DXY Faces Global Shifts, Euro Rises with China’s Boost

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. Dollar dips to 104.09, following its two-month peak at 104.44.

Euro gains against Dollar, buoyed by hopes around China’s fiscal policies.

Sterling rises to $1.2624, influenced by UK’s speedy pandemic recovery metrics.

Japanese yen shows slight strength; Canadian dollar drops ahead of Bank of Canada meet.

Dollar Dynamics and Global Shifts

The U.S. Dollar, versus a basket of major currencies, dropped a slight 0.14% to 104.09 on Monday, shadowing its two-month pinnacle of 104.44 achieved on August 25. Despite this, it notched a 1.7% rise last month, breaking its two consecutive monthly declines. U.S. economic data has painted a picture of an economy that’s cooling without severe slowdowns, generating optimism for a gentle economic deceleration.

Economic Indicators and Central Bank Projections

Recent U.S. job data highlighted an uptick in employment for August, though a spike to 3.8% in unemployment was also observed. However, wage increments moderated. Current market sentiments, as illustrated by the CME FedWatch tool, peg a 93% likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining its current rates this month. Furthermore, there’s a strong inclination, over 60%, of zero additional hikes for the year. These sentiments echo amidst growing investor appetite, buttressed by China’s supportive economic measures.

The Euro and China’s Economic Stimulus

The euro has exhibited strength against the dollar, bolstered by optimism that China’s economic interventions might stabilize its economic landscape. The European currency marked a 0.3% rise, standing at $1.0800, though it’s noteworthy that it had recently touched a 10-week low against the dollar. Concurrently, China’s reinforced efforts to bolster its economy, such as easing home-purchase constraints, have been in the limelight.

Sterling, Yen, and the Canadian Dollar’s Movements

Sterling showcased an ascent of 0.3%, settling at $1.2624, driven by revised data reflecting Britain’s quicker-than-assumed pandemic recovery. In contrast, the Japanese yen exhibited marginal strength, while the Canadian dollar retracted by 0.14% in the backdrop of the Bank of Canada’s impending policy discussion.

The Road Ahead

With several Federal Reserve officials poised to share their insights this week, the global financial community eagerly awaits potential indicators about the U.S. central bank’s strategy during their upcoming September 19-20 meet.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The DXY’s current 4-hour price of 104.167 is slightly above the previous 4-hour price of 104.116, indicating a marginal uptrend. It sits above both the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages, signaling bullish momentum. The 14-4H RSI stands at 62.57, pointing to strong momentum but not yet into overbought territory.

The current price is nestled between the main support area (103.273 to 103.013) and the main resistance area (104.299 to 104.403). In summary, given the price’s position relative to its moving averages and its RSI reading, the market sentiment appears cautiously bullish for DXY.

