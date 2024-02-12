US Dollar Index News: DXY Edges Up Ahead of Key Inflation Data

FXEmpire.com -

Dollar’s Modest Gain Amid Anticipated CPI Data

The US dollar saw a slight rise on Monday, with market focus intensely on the impending US inflation data. This data is key to deciphering the Federal Reserve’s potential rate cut timeline. The closure of major Asian markets for a holiday contributed to a more subdued market atmosphere.

At 13:42 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index is trading 104.172, up 0.092 or +0.09%.

Shifting Central Bank Rate Cut Expectations

Currency markets are currently being shaped by evolving expectations around central bank rate cuts, particularly in response to declining inflation. Strong US jobs data released this month has pushed back the likelihood of a March rate cut by the Federal Reserve, with a shift in market consensus now pointing to a possible adjustment in May.

US and ECB Policy Comparison

Recent US economic indicators have resulted in a postponement of market expectations for rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB). Despite weaker economic data from Europe, the alignment of monetary policies between the Fed and ECB, and other central banks, has restrained the dollar from significant gains, keeping it within a narrow trading range.

Impact of Treasury Yields on Investor Sentiment

US Treasury yields have shown a modest decrease, with the 10-year yield dropping over 2 basis points to 4.16%, and the 2-year yield close to 4.47%. These movements reflect investor anticipation for upcoming economic data, including the CPI report, and remarks from Federal Reserve officials that will shed light on future interest rate decisions.

Euro and Pound’s Recent Performance

In currency movements, the euro fell slightly by 0.1% to $1.0769, retreating from a 10-day peak, while the pound also decreased 0.1% to $1.2632. Conversely, the Japanese yen showed a marginal strengthening against the dollar, as markets await the release of the US CPI data.

Detailed CPI Report Anticipation

Analysts expect the US core CPI to increase by 0.3% month-on-month in January, maintaining its previous month’s pace. However, the year-over-year figure is still projected to be high at 3.8%. The overall CPI is also forecasted to rise by 0.2% in January, consistent with December’s growth.

Short-Term Market Forecast

The short-term outlook for the dollar hinges on the upcoming CPI report and subsequent Federal Reserve commentary. Any signs of inflation moving closer to the Fed’s 2% target could significantly influence rate cut expectations and the dollar’s trajectory. However, given the current data and central bank policies, substantial shifts in the dollar’s value seem unlikely until further developments occur.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading nearly flat for a fourth straight session, signaling investor uncertainty on one hand and impending volatility on the other.

A short-term breakout over 104.604 will signal a resumption of the uptrend with 105.628 a potential target.

On the downside, support is the price cluster formed by the 200-day moving average at 103.629 and the static support level at 103.572.

