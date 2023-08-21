US Dollar Index News: DXY Eases as Investors Eye Jackson Hole for Rate Clues

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar eases after five weeks of gains; Jackson Hole symposium in focus.

Global currencies react as U.S. interest rates are expected to remain high.

U.S. yield trajectory potentially unveiled at Jackson Hole.

Yen under surveillance after nearing last year’s intervention-trigger levels.

Dollar Movements Amid Anticipation of Fed Symposium

The dollar eased slightly on Monday after consistent gains over five successive weeks. Investors keenly await cues from the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium, hoping for clarity on future rate decisions after this cycle of hikes.

Global Currency Reactions and Rate Cuts in China

Last week witnessed the dollar rising by 0.7% against the euro, modestly against the yen, and surging over the Antipodean currencies, largely propelled by expectations of sustained high U.S. interest rates. Meanwhile, the yuan weakened to just over 7.3 per dollar, influenced in part by China’s less-than-expected rate cuts and economic concerns. Both the Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered near nine-month lows after a rate cut in China fell short of market anticipations. Observers note that Antipodean currencies, deeply tied to China’s export economy, may continue their downtrend without significant Chinese intervention, like a substantial infrastructure-focused stimulus package.

Central Banks’ Role and Interest Rate Forecasts

The global currency market is rife with anticipation, especially regarding potential interventions. For instance, after touching levels that prompted action last year, the yen is closely watched. However, much of the market’s focus gravitates towards the U.S., where the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium could indicate the trajectory for U.S. yields. Recent communications from the Fed have offered mixed signals about future rate hikes. Still, the general sentiment leans towards more potential hikes, given continued economic and inflationary observations.

Short-Term Outlook: Caution Precedes Major Announcements

As the Jackson Hole symposium nears, where discussions on the global economy’s structural shifts will dominate, markets brace for potential transformative insights. The paradigm of extended low rates supported by minimal inflation could be waning. For the week, key data to watch include reports on home sales and durable goods orders, while Monday remains quiet on the data front.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) currently trades at 103.277, slightly below the previous 4-hour price of 103.372, indicating a marginal bearish tilt. This price is above both the 200-4H moving average (101.835) and the 50-4H moving average (101.356), suggesting a prevailing bullish trend. The 14-4H RSI stands at 50.14, which is just above the neutral threshold, hinting at a subtle bullish momentum.

Although DXY is well-supported above the main support area (101.967 to 101.742), it still has room to climb before encountering significant resistance (104.299 to 104.403). Taking these factors into account, the market sentiment leans bullish for DXY in the short-term.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.