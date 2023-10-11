US Dollar Index News: DXY Dips Despite Rising PPI, Market Awaits Fed Minutes

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The U.S. Dollar marginally dips as traders keenly await Federal Reserve minutes.

Hotter-than-expected PPI fuels concerns of persistent inflation in the U.S. economy.

Markets hold their breath for the upcoming consumer price index data set for Thursday.

Central bank signals indicate a pause in rate hikes amid spontaneously rising Treasury yields.

Dollar Dips Ahead of Fed Minutes

The US Dollar weakened marginally against a group of major currencies, as traders turned their attention to the upcoming Federal Reserve minutes. The move came despite a hotter-than-expected producer price index (PPI), which hinted at rising inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy. Investors remain cautious, awaiting Thursday’s consumer inflation report.

Inflation on the Horizon

The Labor Department’s latest report revealed that the PPI rose by 0.5% in September, exceeding Dow Jones estimates of a 0.3% increase. Stripping out food and energy, the core PPI showed a 0.3% uptick, further beating forecasts. The increase came mainly from a surge in gasoline prices and a moderate rise in the cost of services, suggesting that inflation pressures are not abating.

Market Reaction and Future Indicators

Despite the PPI’s potential as an inflation indicator, markets showed minimal immediate reaction, although Treasury yields did inch lower. Investors are holding their breath for the more closely-watched consumer price index set to release on Thursday. This data, along with the PPI, could influence the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy decisions.

Fed Outlook

Central bank officials recently hinted that they may not need to hike rates further due to the spontaneous rise in Treasury yields, which has itself tightened financial conditions. The market currently expects the Fed to hold off on any more rate hikes for the time being, but that could change with new economic data.

Short-Term Forecast

The dollar index remains on a downtrend, hovering near two-week lows. Given the ongoing geopolitical tensions and upcoming economic releases, the short-term market sentiment appears bearish for the U.S. dollar. Further clarity will likely come from the Fed minutes and consumer inflation data later this week.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently trading at 105.659, positioned above both its 200-Day and 50-Day moving averages, at 103.185 and 104.554 respectively.

This ordinarily signals bullish sentiment, but the index is on the weaker side of the uptrending support line, introducing a note of caution.

With no immediate trend line resistance data, breaking below the existing trend line support at 106.317 could place the index in a vulnerable position. In that scenario, the 50-Day moving average would be the next target, introducing bearish potential.

Overall, despite trading above key moving averages, the DXY exhibits a tenuous, cautiously bearish sentiment due to its proximity to critical support levels.

