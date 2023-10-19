US Dollar Index News: DXY Dips as Investors Await Powell’s Policy Insights

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar weakens despite rising 10-year Treasury yield at 4.95%.

Job market remains robust but layoffs loom, adding Fed policy complexity.

Market split between positive economic data and upcoming Powell speech.

U.S. Dollar Weakens Despite Climbing Treasury Yields

The U.S. dollar is showing unexpected weakness against major currencies, even as Treasury yields inch closer to the 5% mark. Investors are likely exercising caution as they await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech, expected to offer critical policy guidance.

Treasury Yields and Job Market

Treasury yields continue their upward trajectory, with the 10-year yield now at 4.95%, its highest level since 2007. This comes amid indications of a robust job market; the latest data reveals a dip in initial jobless claims to 198,000, beating estimates. However, recent upticks in announced layoffs signal potential turbulence ahead, adding another layer to the Fed’s complex policy considerations.

Economic Indicators and Market Sentiment

Other economic news adds to the puzzle. The Philadelphia Fed’s manufacturing index showed a contraction, coming in at -9, worse than expected. Despite the negative indicators, strategists attribute rising yields to the strong performance of the economy and labor market, alongside the Fed’s reduced role as a bond buyer.

Powell’s Influence

All eyes are on Powell’s forthcoming speech, with experts suggesting a hawkish stance is likely. His comments could significantly impact market sentiment, which has recently seen risk-off trading affecting high beta commodity currencies.

Short-term Outlook

The market appears split between encouraging economic data and looming uncertainties, making it difficult to predict the dollar’s direction in the immediate future. Given the myriad of factors, including Powell’s anticipated hawkish tone and mixed economic reports, investors should brace for volatility ahead.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) currently trades at 106.332, slightly below its minor resistance level of 106.904 and above its minor support at 105.628.

The asset is above both the 200-day moving average of 103.273 and the 50-day moving average of 105.042, indicating a general bullish trend. However, the price is below its previous daily close of 106.566, showing some immediate weakness.

Altough the moving averages suggests bullish sentiment, this week’s consolidation indicates traders are awaiting news before committing to a position.

Given its current position, trader reaction to the uptrending line at 107.029 is likely to determine the near-term direction.

