US Dollar Index News: DXY Dips as Inflation Cools, Fed’s Rate Hike Prospects Ease

Highlights

US Dollar declines on lower-than-expected June inflation. Federal Reserve may reconsider aggressive rate hikes. Market reacts positively with lower Treasury yields and hopeful sentiment.

Overview

The US Dollar experienced a slight decline against major currencies on Friday following a key inflation report that came in lower than expected for June. This development raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might not need to pursue aggressive rate hikes, consequently exerting pressure on Treasury yields and dampening the dollar’s investment appeal.

Core PCE Cooled in June

The released gauge closely followed by the Federal Reserve indicated further signs of cooling inflation in June. The personal consumption expenditures price index, excluding food and energy, rose by a modest 0.2% from the previous month, aligning with Dow Jones’ estimate as reported by the Commerce Department. Meanwhile, the core PCE, which excludes food and energy, saw a year-on-year increase of 4.1%, slightly below the anticipated 4.2% and marking the lowest annual rate since September 2021.

Headline PCE Inflation Grew Slower

The headline PCE inflation, including food and energy costs, also climbed by 0.2% on a monthly basis and rose 3% on an annual basis. These figures represented the lowest yearly rate since March 2021, declining from the 3.8% recorded in May. The report also highlighted a decrease of 0.1% in goods prices for the month, while services rose by 0.3%. Food prices fell by 0.1%, while energy witnessed a 0.6% increase.

The market’s reaction to the report was positive, with stock market futures pointing higher and Treasury yields heading lower. George Mateyo, chief investment officer at Key Private Bank, commented that the data supports the current market narrative of cooling inflation and continuing economic growth, providing a favorable environment for risk assets. This could potentially signal an extended pause in future interest rate increases by the Fed.

The data reinforces recent releases showing a decrease in inflation compared to the soaring rates of a year ago. While Fed officials monitor the PCE index closely for a more nuanced view of price trends, they remain cautious about inflation, aiming to observe solid data over multiple months before making any policy shifts.

In addition to the inflation data, the Commerce Department reported a 0.3% rise in personal income and a 0.5% increase in spending, indicating a mixed performance compared to expectations.

As the Federal Reserve implements its 11th rate hike since March 2022, future decisions on rate moves will be heavily influenced by incoming data rather than a preset course on policy, according to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The report concludes with a separate indicator indicating that compensation costs rose 1% on an annual basis during the second quarter, slightly below the 1.1% estimate for the employment cost index, which is closely followed by the Federal Reserve.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is exhibiting bearish sentiment as it trades at 101.490, slightly lower than the previous 4-hour price of 101.694. The current price lies below both the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages, which stand at 103.787 and 102.538, respectively, reaffirming the bearish trend. The 14-4H Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 48.79, indicating weaker momentum.

With the price positioned below the main resistance area of 103.280 to 103.424 and above the main support area of 99.630 to 100.016, the overall market sentiment remains bearish. Traders should exercise caution and monitor potential further downside movements in the US Dollar Index.

