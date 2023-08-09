US Dollar Index News: DXY Dips Amid Chinese Deflationary Signals

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Chinese economy hints at potential deflation.

Diverging views from Federal Reserve officials.

Traders pricing in September rate hike ahead of CPI data.

Dollar Retreats Amidst Chinese Economic Concerns

The dollar witnessed a slight pullback against major currencies on Wednesday, following indications of the Chinese economy potentially entering deflation.

As of 11:37 GMT, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stood at 102.433, reflecting a minor decrease of 0.003 or -0.01%.

This shift in the greenback came in response to recent Chinese data revealing consumer prices dipped for the first time in over two years this July. Rather than escalating the safe-haven appeal of the dollar, these statistics intensified investor speculation that China might introduce monetary stimulus measures to bolster its economy.

Central Bank Activities and Currency Reactions

Chinese banks, particularly state-owned, engaged in dollar selling, subsequently driving the yuan up from its one-month low. The yuan’s recent depreciation seemingly unsettled the Chinese central bank, evident from its stronger-than-anticipated exchange-rate fixing at 7.1588 per dollar. Nonetheless, despite the implicit protest against the recent surge in the dollar-yuan rate showcased by the strong yuan fixing, there hasn’t been any official indication of immediate support for China’s economy.

US Economic Indicators and Federal Reserve’s Outlook

Market players are now pivoting their focus to the upcoming U.S. inflation data, eagerly anticipating hints on the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory. The U.S. consumer price index, set to release on Thursday, and the producer price index due Friday, will offer insights into persisting inflation trends.

Preliminary estimates predict a 0.2% rise in July, however, projections from the Cleveland Federal Reserve’s Inflation Nowcast model anticipate a heftier 0.4% surge. Contrasting views emerge from Federal Reserve officials, with some, like Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, leaning dovish, while others like Fed Governor Michelle Bowman anticipate further hikes.

European Markets and Currency Movements

European currencies and markets exhibited mixed reactions. The euro witnessed a 0.2% ascend to $1.0978, while sterling saw a 0.1% drop to $1.274. Recent political decisions in Italy had jolted the markets, especially with the unexpected announcement of a 40% windfall tax on banks. Although this stance was later moderated, it led to a 3.5% reduction in major euro zone lenders’ shares.

Short-Term Outlook: Cautiously Bearish

The current market sentiment leans bearish for the dollar, largely influenced by uncertainties in the Chinese economy and awaiting key data from the U.S. However, the global economic landscape’s complexity, combined with central bank activities, suggests traders should tread cautiously.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has seen a minuscule rise from the previous 4-hour price of 102.439 to the current price of 102.444. This slight uptrend positions the DXY marginally above the 50-4H moving average of 102.223, indicating a potential bullish momentum. It also trades above the 200-4H moving average of 101.818, further solidifying this bullish stance. The 14-4H RSI stands at 54.42, signifying a bit stronger momentum, being above the neutral 50 mark.

The DXY remains comfortably above the main support area ranging from 100.016 to 99.630 but is yet to approach the main resistance zone between 103.280 to 103.424. Considering these technical indicators, the market sentiment for the DXY appears to be mildly bullish.

