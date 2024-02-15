US Dollar Index News: DXY Declines Amid Weak Retail Sales

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Dollar falls due to January’s lower-than-expected retail sales.

Unemployment claims decrease, consumer spending raises concerns.

Inflation data and Federal Reserve policy sway Dollar’s future.

Retail Sales Data and Dollar Decline

The U.S. Dollar is trading lower against a range of currencies following January’s unexpectedly weak retail sales report. This news reduced U.S. Treasury yields, making the Dollar less appealing as an investment.

Retail sales fell by 0.8% in January, a significant drop from December’s 0.4% rise and below the projected 0.3% decrease. Notable declines were observed in building materials, garden stores, and motor vehicle parts.

Employment and Consumer Spending

Despite the retail sales slump, the employment sector shows strength. Unemployment insurance claims dropped to 212,000 for the week ending February 10, better than forecasted. However, a sharp decrease in consumer spending in January poses potential risks for the economy.

Inflation and Economic Resilience

January’s inflation figures showed a 0.3% increase overall and a 0.4% rise when excluding food and energy. The economy has demonstrated resilience, with consumer spending increasing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, contributing to a 2.5% GDP growth for the year.

Labor and Manufacturing Outlook

The labor market remains a solid aspect of the economic framework, supported by positive developments in manufacturing sectors in the Federal Reserve’s Philadelphia and New York districts.

Short-term Dollar Outlook

After a rise in value post-Tuesday’s stronger-than-expected CPI data, the U.S. Dollar reversed its course today following the weaker retail sales data. These shifts affect the probability of an early Federal Reserve rate reduction, with predictions now pointing to the first cut in June. The Dollar’s future movements are expected to be closely linked to inflation data and Federal Reserve actions, indicating a potentially unstable period ahead for the currency.

Technical Analysis

Daily U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index is retreating on Thursday as the bears attempt to regain control after being blown out of their short postions on Tuesday.

Although the market appears to be well-supported above the long-term and intermediate-term moving averages, it remain vulnerable to a near-term correction into the support base formed the the 200-day moving average and static support level at 103.677 and 103.572, respectively.

If buyers can regain their composure, the index still has a clear shot at 105.628. However, it’s starting to look like investors are content with holding the greenback in a range until they get a better hold of the Fed’s rate cut plans.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

