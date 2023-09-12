US Dollar Index News: DXY Climbs with Eyes on Upcoming Inflation Data

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar index rises 0.2% to 104.80.

Euro retreats; yen adjusts after BOJ remarks.

U.S. August inflation data highly anticipated.

U.S. Dollar Regains Strength Ahead of Key Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar showed resilience, climbing against a basket of major currencies after erasing some of its recent losses. The dollar index, which impressively closed last week with an eight-week winning streak, marked an increase of 0.2% to 104.80. This comes after it recorded a significant dip of 0.5% in the last session, a sizable decline not seen since mid-July.

Euro and Yen React to Central Bank Movements

In Europe, the Euro retreated, losing 0.3% to position at $1.0716. This drop occurred despite it almost touching a one-week peak at $1.0771, a movement traders are watching closely in light of the upcoming European Central Bank policy announcement later this week.

Meanwhile, in Asia, the yen seemed unsettled after Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor, Kazuo Ueda, hinted at the possibility of moving away from its negative interest rate policy. Following his remarks, the yen experienced a downward adjustment of 0.2%, settling at 146.915 per dollar. However, some believe Ueda’s comments won’t significantly alter the BOJ’s current stance, especially considering Japan’s challenges in achieving sustainable 2% inflation.

Mixed Signals from Japan and UK

Contrary to Ueda’s stance, Hiroshige Seko, a senior official from Japan’s ruling party, opined that the central bank would likely persist with its monetary easing approach. Across the waters in the UK, the pound reacted to varied labor market results. While the report indicated signs of a slowdown from April to July, wages surprisingly surged ahead, surpassing inflation rates. But, when considering the private sector exclusively, the wage growth appears minimal. Sterling subsequently dipped by 0.3%, trading against the dollar at $1.2471.

Anticipation for U.S. Inflation Data and Market Forecast

All eyes are now on the U.S. inflation data for August, set to release on Wednesday. Given the Federal Reserve’s sensitivity to inflation trends, this data could significantly sway the dollar’s trajectory. Notably, several forecasts suggest that core inflation might surpass the consensus, which could prove favorable for the dollar, enticing the Federal Reserve to consider further rate hikes. In the short term, given the expectations of higher inflation, market sentiment seems cautiously optimistic, leaning slightly bullish for the U.S. dollar.

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) currently trades at 104.788, marginally above both its 200-4H moving average (103.379) and 50-4H moving average (104.562), indicating underlying bullish momentum. Despite its slight drop from the previous 4-hour price of 104.863, the asset maintains a neutral stance with a 14-4H RSI of 53.80.

Positioned just above the primary support range (104.787 to 104.403), the DXY might be poised to challenge the main resistance zone spanning from 105.095 to 105.883. Given its position relative to crucial moving averages and support zones, the current market sentiment leans bullish for the US Dollar Index.

