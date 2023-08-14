US Dollar Index News: DXY Climbs Amid Concerns Over China’s Economy

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar hits one-month high at 103.02.

Yen drops to November lows; intervention eyed.

China’s financial distress adds to global concerns.

Overview

The U.S. dollar (DXY), acting as a beacon for safe-haven seekers, soared to a one-month high of 103.02 against major currencies amidst mounting concerns over China’s economic landscape. However, it retraced slightly to 102.82, nearly even for the session.

Dollar Rises Amid Global Uncertainty

These upward fluctuations reflect investor sentiments gravitating towards the dollar, primarily due to anxiety over the global economy’s health, underscored by China’s uncertain status. Additionally, a noticeable ascent in U.S. bond yields, indicative of a resilient U.S. economy, has buttressed the dollar’s appeal.

Yen Dips; Intervention Anticipated Again

On the Asian front, the yen experienced turbulence. Plunging to its lowest since last November at 145.22 per dollar, it stirred anticipation of potential intervention by the Japanese government. Notably, the Bank of Japan’s steadfast commitment to its ultra-loose monetary policy contrasts with global central banks’ tightening stance, placing downward pressure on the yen.

Historical context is essential here: the dollar breached the 145 yen mark last September, triggering the Ministry of Finance’s intervention to stabilize the currency around 140 yen. A near 10% annual depreciation against the dollar, combined with the absence of verbal intervention, hints at Japanese authorities’ possibly increased tolerance threshold.

Euro Stabilizes; China Financial Strains

European currencies weren’t exempt from volatility, with the euro experiencing a brief dip before stabilizing against the dollar at $1.095. Meanwhile, in China, the suspension of Country Garden’s onshore bonds and Zhongrong International Trust Co.’s payment defaults highlighted distress signals in the nation’s financial sector. Such events, coupled with high U.S. bond yields, have imposed strains on risk assets.

Crucial China Data Could Set Weekly Tone

The week ahead holds significant promise for currency markets. Crucial data releases include China’s industrial outputs and consumer expenditure insights on Tuesday, trailed by the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes and the U.K.’s inflation data on Wednesday. Japan is set to reveal GDP figures on Tuesday and inflation data by week’s end, underscoring a potentially transformative week for global currency trends.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has recently shown an uptrend, with the current 4-hour price at 102.918, marginally above the previous 4-hour close of 102.874. This indicates a slight bullish sentiment.

When we assess the moving averages, the DXY is positioned above the 50 and 200-4H moving averages, a bullish sign. The 14-4H RSI stands at 63.41, indicating stronger upward momentum without being overbought.

Lastly, the current price stands above the main support area (101.967 to 101.742) and below the main resistance zone (103.280 to 103.424). Given this configuration and the indicators’ values, the market sentiment for DXY currently leans bullish.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.