US Dollar Index News: DXY Bolstered by Fed’s Wavering Rate Cut Stance

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Dollar nears three-month high, driven by robust U.S. data.

Market revises rate cut expectations, less easing anticipated.

Global currencies react, Euro and Yen show varied movements.

U.S. Dollar Nearing Three-Month High

The U.S. dollar edged up on Tuesday, approaching its highest level in nearly three months. This uptick reflects robust U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks, which have dampened early expectations for steep interest rate cuts, thereby bolstering the greenback.

At 14:54, U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 104.377, down 0.076 or -0.07%.

Fed’s Stance on Rate Cuts

Market expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in March have significantly shifted. The CME FedWatch tool now indicates just a 16% probability of a cut, a stark contrast to the 69% chance seen at the beginning of the year. Predictions for total rate cuts in 2023 have also been adjusted, from around 150 basis points (bps) in early January to approximately 115 bps now.

Dollar Index Gains

The dollar index, a measure against six other currencies, rose modestly by 0.1% to 104.58. This follows a peak of 104.60 on Monday, marking its highest since November 14. The strength of the dollar remains robust, with little incentive for investors and corporates to reduce their holdings, especially considering the upcoming China Lunar New Year and the current geopolitical climate.

Global Currency Movements

Other major currencies have shown varied movements. The euro slightly declined to $1.0732, influenced by German industrial orders and euro zone inflation expectations. The pound sterling gained modestly but stayed close to a seven-week low, despite positive UK unemployment data. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar but remained near a two-month low, amidst ongoing challenges in wage growth and consumer spending in Japan.

Positive Outlook for the Dollar

We see a favorable outlook for the U.S. dollar, focusing not on the timing of the Fed’s rate cuts but on their extent compared to other countries over the next two years. The expectation is for less easing by the Fed, which favors a stronger U.S. dollar.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

Although the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is edging lower on Tuesday, it remains in a position to accelerate to the upside with its nearest resistance target at 105.628.

Both the long-term and intermediate trends are up with the index trading on the bullish side of the 200-day moving average at 103.576 and the 50-day moving average at 102.934. These levels are support along with 103.572 and 102.853.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.