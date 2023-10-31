US Dollar Index News: DXY Awaits Crucial Fed Announcements

FXEmpire.com -
Highlights
- Anticipation of Fed’s decision casts a cloud of uncertainty over U.S. Dollar Index.
- Fed’s ‘high for long’ narrative keeps rate hike on the table
- Weaker Yen and stronger Euro impact Dollar’s positioning
Dollar Under Pressure Ahead of Fed Meeting
The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) retreated slightly Tuesday, trading at 106.040, down 0.099 or -0.09%. While the dollar felt the pinch mainly from a stronger Euro, a weaker Yen offered some cushion. As investors set their sights on this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, several other key announcements also affected the forex market landscape, including updates from the Bank of Japan and economic indicators from the Eurozone.
U.S. Federal Reserve: A Hawkish Hold?
The Federal Reserve is slated to announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, concluding its latest monetary policy meeting. Markets are overwhelmingly expecting the rates to remain unchanged. Despite U.S. Treasury yields showing a downtick, the ‘high for long’ narrative by the Fed maintains the possibility of another rate hike, underpinned by a resilient U.S. economy. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped 4 basis points to 4.829%, while the 2-year yield also moved down slightly to 5.025%.
Bank of Japan: Tweaks in Yield Curve Control
In Japan, the Yen weakened after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) made minor adjustments to its yield curve control policy. The central bank now defines the 10-year government bond yield around 0% as a loose “upper bound” rather than a rigid cap, marking a shift in policy that some analysts claim could spell the end of the Yen’s controversial yield curve control regime. The Yen slid to 150.69, inching closer to its one-year low of 150.78.
European Central Bank: No Pressure to Hike or Cut
Meanwhile, the Euro gained momentum, hitting a 15-year high against the Yen and a one-week high of $1.0665 against the dollar. Despite a dip in inflation and weak GDP growth in the Eurozone, there’s no significant pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to alter its current policy stance. Inflation in the Eurozone eased to an annual rate of 2.9% in October, down from 4.3% in September. Euro zone GDP marginally declined by 0.1% in the third quarter.
Short-Term Outlook: Uncertainty Reigns for DXY
For the U.S. Dollar Index, the short-term landscape is fraught with uncertainties as traders keenly await the Federal Reserve’s upcoming announcement. While the index has found some support due to a weakening Yen, its immediate trajectory could be influenced by the Fed’s ‘high for long’ stance and potential indications of another rate hike.
With volatility expected from updates from both the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank, traders should brace for possible fluctuations in the DXY in the coming days.
Technical Analysis
