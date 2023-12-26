US Dollar Index News: Cooling Inflation, Fed Policy Shift Pressuring DXY

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Fed’s Anticipated Rate Ease Influences Dollar Index

The dollar is grappling for stability, impacted by signs of cooling inflation in the U.S. economy. This trend has sparked expectations that the Federal Reserve might ease interest rates next year. Currently, the dollar index hovers near a five-month low, emphasizing the market’s response to changing economic indicators.

Treasury Yields Reflect Market Sentiment

In the Treasury market, yields are exhibiting a slight downward trend, with the benchmark 10-year note and the 2-year note yields both dipping. This movement in yields, inversely related to prices, mirrors the market’s reaction to recent U.S. inflation data and the Fed’s policy outlook.

Inflation Data and Fed Policy

The core personal consumption expenditures price index, a key Fed inflation metric, showed a modest rise, aligning with economists’ expectations. This data has reinforced the belief that the Fed could pivot towards easing its policy in 2024. However, experts like Michael Shaoul of Marketfield Asset Management highlight that sustainability in goods costs will be crucial for any significant policy shift by the Fed.

Global Currency Movements

Amidst these developments, the yen is steadying, fueled by speculation about the Bank of Japan’s policy direction. Underpinning the currency were comments by BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda on the inflation target. Other major currencies, like the Australian and New Zealand dollars, are witnessing a rise against the dollar although they are not a component of the index.

Short-Term Outlook: Cautiously Bearish

In summary, the dollar’s near-term trajectory appears cautiously bearish, influenced by expectations of a Fed rate cut and global currency shifts. Investors are advised to closely monitor the evolving economic data and central bank policies to gauge the market’s direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) currently exhibits bearish sentiment. The daily price of 101.622 is below both its 200-day moving average of 103.444 and its 50-day moving average of 104.276, indicating a downward trend. This positioning below key moving averages suggests a lack of upward momentum.

Additionally, the current price is situated below both the minor and main resistance levels at 101.950 and 102.863, reinforcing the bearish outlook. However, the price is also above the main support level at 101.000, which could provide some stability. The close proximity to the minor support-turned-resistance level could indicate a pivotal moment for the index’s future direction.

Overall, the DXY’s position relative to these technical indicators points towards a generally bearish market sentiment.

