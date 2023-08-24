US Dollar Index News: As DXY Rises, Jackson Hole Symposium Casts its Shadow

FXEmpire.com -

Market eyes clues from the Jackson Hole event.

U.S. business growth in August slows notably.

Powell’s upcoming speech keeps traders vigilant.

Dollar Rises Amid Anticipation for Jackson Hole Symposium

The dollar gained traction on Thursday, escalating 0.36% to 103.72, rebounding from Wednesday’s downturn, spurred by cautious sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Symposium. As the symposium commences, market players are actively seeking clues. Surpassing data expectations could signal persisting inflation fears, while indicators like a waning labor market, declining PMIs, and a dipping CPI might suggest that interest rates are nearing their zenith.

Economic Overview: Mixed Signals Globally

European and British economies displayed concerning signs. Surveys indicated that Europe’s manufacturing sector is contracting, and its services are slipping, causing the euro to descend 0.2% to $1.0839. Similarly, a faltering British manufacturing output propels the nation toward a potential recession, nudging the pound down 0.7% to $1.2653. PMI data hints that central banks should be circumspect about additional tightening.

Yields and U.S. Economy: A Complex Picture

Wednesday witnessed the 10-year U.S. yields undergoing their most significant daily decline in over three months after revealing that U.S. business growth in August marked its most lethargic pace since February. Conversely, 10-year Treasury yield ascended slightly, touching about 4.215%, an impressive surge since November 2007. This uptick mirrors the struggle investors face, juggling a surprisingly robust U.S. economy and looming inflation threats.

Federal Reserve’s Stance and Future Directions

The Federal Reserve’s annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming is eagerly anticipated by Wall Street, hoping for clearer insights into the potential trajectory of interest rates. Richmond Fed president, Thomas Barkin, recently expressed a hawkish viewpoint, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the 2% inflation target to sustain the Fed’s public credibility.

Short-term Forecast: Bullish or Bearish?

With the imminent speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole on Friday, traders remain on their toes, wary of unforeseen revelations. Considering the blend of economic data, inflation concerns, and ongoing market events, the short-term outlook is imbued with uncertainty, prompting investors to tread with caution.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) exhibits bullish tendencies, with its current 4-hour price at 103.915, advancing from the previous 4-hour position of 103.559. Positioned above both the 200-4H moving average (101.926) and the 50-4H moving average (103.351), the DXY confirms its bullish trend. The 14-4H RSI stands at 63.86, portraying a strong momentum while not being overextended.

Though the index finds solid support in the 101.967 to 101.742 range, it’s drawing closer to the resistance zone of 104.299 to 104.403. Overall, with these parameters, the DXY’s market sentiment leans decidedly bullish.

