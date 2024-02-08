US Dollar Forecast: DXY Edges Up 0.05%, Awaiting Unemployment Claims & ECB Bulletin

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar Index marginally rises, indicating a cautious optimism amid mixed global economic signals.

EUR/USD shows resilience with slight gains, hinting at market’s balanced sentiment ahead of ECB bulletin.

GBP/USD’s cautious uptrend reflects market’s anticipation of MPC Member Mann’s insights on inflation.

Global Economic Indicators Impact Forex Markets

As the trading day unfolds, the US Dollar shows a modest uptick, with the Dollar Index currently positioned at $104.110, marking a slight increase of nearly 0.05%. In the United States, Consumer Credit showed a significant contraction to $1.6B from the previous $14.9B, indicating a possible shift in consumer spending behavior.

Across the Atlantic, European data highlighted a downturn in German Industrial Production, which fell by -1.6%, a sharper decline than anticipated. Additionally, French Prelim Private Payrolls remained stagnant, with the French Trade Balance and Italian Retail Sales also showing signs of economic strain.

In the UK, the RICS House Price Balance and Halifax HPI provided insights into the housing market, reflecting a mixed sentiment among consumers and investors.

Events Ahead

For the US, attention turns to forthcoming Unemployment Claims, with forecasts at 221K, and remarks from FOMC Member Barkin, alongside Final Wholesale Inventories data. These indicators will provide further clarity on the US economic landscape.

The Eurozone awaits the ECB Economic Bulletin, a crucial document offering insights into the European Central Bank’s assessment of economic conditions, which could influence EUR/USD trading dynamics.

In the UK, MPC Member Mann’s speech on inflation and subsequent Q&A in London will be pivotal for GBP/USD traders, offering potential cues on monetary policy directions and inflation expectations.

US Dollar Index (DXY)

Dollar Index

The Dollar Index, a gauge of the U.S. dollar’s strength against a basket of currencies, sees marginal movement, notching a 0.03% gain to sit at 104.082. Its technical posture, as observed on the 4-hour chart, highlights a pivot point at 103.956, which serves as today’s equilibrium mark.

The index faces immediate resistance at 104.211, with further potential barriers at 104.600 and 104.853 that could cap upward trends. Conversely, support levels lie at 103.761, 103.563, and 103.321, where dips might be cushioned.

The 50-Day EMA closely trails the current price at 104.020, while the 200-Day EMA at 103.542 suggests the potential for bearish action should the index fall below the pivot point.

EUR/USD Technical Forecast

EUR/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

In today’s currency market, the EUR/USD pair presents a subtle uptick of 0.06%, trading at 1.07788. On a 4-hour chart, the pivot point holds at 1.07892, suggesting a tentative balance in trader sentiment. The Euro finds its immediate resistance at 1.08097, with further ceilings at 1.08297 and 1.08648, which could curtail its ascent.

Should the momentum reverse, support levels lie at 1.07640, 1.07430, and 1.07241, guarding against a deeper retreat.

The 50-Day EMA at 1.07773 and the 200-Day EMA at 1.08338 provide a bullish signal, with the pair’s strength contingent on maintaining above these moving averages. The overall trend leans bullish as long as the pair trades above the 50-Day EMA.

GBP/USD Technical Forecast

GBP/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The GBP/USD pair is navigating the financial seas with caution, currently trading at 1.2626. In the four-hour chart, the pivotal juncture is at 1.26444, which will likely determine the near-term direction. Resistance levels are at 1.26743, 1.27180, and 1.27710, each a potential barrier to upward movements.

On the flip side, support is established at 1.26144, with subsequent levels at 1.25772 and 1.25171 ready to catch a southward slide. The 50-Day and 200-Day Exponential Moving Averages, at 1.26211 and 1.26641 respectively, suggest a tight trading range, with a bearish bias if the price stays below the pivot point.

The overall sentiment could tip into bearish territory if the pair sustains below 1.26444.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.