US Markets
SLV

US Dollar Forecast – Undercut Low Complete

Contributor
AG Thorson
Published

FXEmpire.com -

The Dollar reached a low of 92.14 later that day and immediately reversed. Wednesday’s bullish engulfing candle supports an intermediate-degree bottom; expect a 4 to 6-week rebound.

DOLLAR CHART: The Dollar collapsed over 10% after spiking to 103.96 in March. The subsequent 5-month decline is rapidly losing momentum, and a multi-week rebound is likely. Closing above 94 next week would establish our rebound target.

Precious metals and miners should decline into their 6-month lows as the Dollar bounces. That should present an excellent buying opportunity in September for anyone looking to own gold. Longer-term, the Dollar outlook is poor as the government will have no choice but to devalue.

AG Thorson is a registered CMT and expert in technical analysis. He believes we are in the final stages of a global debt super-cycle. For more information, please visit here.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

 

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLV USV SIVR DBS

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular