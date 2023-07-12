US Dollar (DXY): Weaker as Treasury Yields Dip Ahead of Inflation Report

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar weakens, sterling surges, yen strengthens.

Investors await US inflation data and central bank decisions.

Market volatility expected as currency movements reflect economic trends.

Overview

The US Dollar (DXY) weakened against a basket of currencies, hitting a two-month low, as investors eagerly awaited U.S. inflation data. Adding to the dollar’s decline, U.S. Treasury yields continued to drop for the third consecutive day. The benchmark 10-year note yield fell by 3 basis points to 3.905%, while two-year yields decreased by 4 basis points to 4.85%.

Core CPI Projected at 5% Annual Increase

Investor attention was squarely focused on the upcoming U.S. inflation figures. Economists projected a 5% annual increase in core consumer prices for June, excluding food and energy. These figures could provide insight into the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate decisions. Of particular interest will be the monthly change in the core rate, with some market participants anticipating a modest 0.2% rise in June, contrasting with economists’ expectations of a 0.3% increase.

Sterling Soars to 15-month High

Sterling surged to 15-month highs as wage growth data fueled expectations of additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE). With the UK experiencing higher inflation compared to other major economies, the pound reached $1.2970. The BoE’s recent stress test also indicated that the country’s largest lenders are well-prepared for economic crises, further supporting the expectation of rising interest rates. Market pricing suggests a peak BoE rate of approximately 6.4% by March, up from the current 5%.

Yen Strengthens as BOJ Considers Policy Shift

The yen strengthened against the dollar, surpassing 140 for the first time in a month, driven by growing speculation of changes in the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) ultra-low interest-rate policy. Analysts were closely watching the potential impact of the upcoming meeting, anticipating a 0.2% result in line with expectations. However, a 0.3% rise could lead to slight dollar strength, potentially pushing the dollar/yen above 140. Conversely, a 0.4% increase would challenge existing models. The dollar fell by as much as 0.76% against the yen, reaching a one-month low of 139.32 before settling at 139.59, down 0.56%.

Traders Tracking US Disinflation Narrative

Meanwhile, the euro advanced 0.11% to $1.1018, approaching two-month highs, while the Swiss franc climbed as much as 0.3% to a 2-1/2 year peak of 0.8765. It seems that the foreign exchange market has grown weary of waiting for a clear trend, prompting traders to focus on the U.S. disinflation narrative ahead of the anticipated data release. Recent charts indicate a significant slowdown in inflationary pressures in the U.S., leading to market speculation and potential market movements.

Short-Term Outlook: CPI Data Sets the Tone

In summary, the dollar weakened, sterling surged, the yen strengthened, and the euro and Swiss franc made modest gains. With the impending release of U.S. inflation data, market participants are closely monitoring the figures and their potential impact on interest rates and currency movements.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar (DXY)

Market sentiment is bearish for the US Dollar (DXY). The current 4-hour price is slightly higher than the previous close, indicating limited movement. The price remains well below the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages, reflecting a bearish trend. The 14-4H RSI is in oversold territory, putting the DXY in a position to post a reversal bottom.

The main support area is between 100.788 and 101.027, while the main resistance area ranges from 101.930 to 102.113. Considering these factors, the market sentiment leans towards bearish, signaling caution for traders and potential short-term selling opportunities.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

