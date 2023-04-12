US Dollar (DXY): Weakens Ahead of Critical Inflation Report as Uncertainty Looms

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. Dollar down ahead of critical inflation report

Economists predict a 5.2% YoY headline inflation rate for March

Federal Reserve officials offer no clear direction on interest rate hikes

Overview

The U.S. Dollar is edging lower on Wednesday as traders eagerly await an inflation report that will influence the Federal Reserve’s May 3 interest rate decision.

At 04:25 GMT, June US Dollar Index futures are trading 101.775, down 0.109 or -0.11%. On Tuesday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $27.81, down $0.09 or -0.34%.

Daily June U.S. Dollar Index

As far as the components of the index are concerned, the British Pound is up 0.04% to 1.2432 and the Euro is higher by 0.1% at 1.0924. The Japanese Yen is trading lower, down 0.07% at 133.787 dollars.

The Dollar/Yen touched its highest level since March 15 earlier in the session, indicating a sharp contrast between the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle and the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) ultra-loose policy.

According to the International Monetary Fund’s global financial stability report published on Tuesday, the BOJ could assist in preventing sudden policy changes in the future by increasing the flexibility of its yield curve control policy.

US Inflation Forecast: Headline Rate Expected to Fall to 5.2% YoY

Attention has shifted to the forthcoming inflation report. This follows last week’s encouraging employment figures in the United States. As a result, there has been a lack of significant currency activity prior to the report’s release.

A group of economists surveyed by Reuters have predicted that the headline inflation rate for March will be 5.2% year-on-year, a reduction from the previous 6.0%, while core inflation is anticipated to increase slightly to 5.6%.

Federal Reserve Officials Avoid Clear Direction on Interest Rates

On Tuesday, several Federal Reserve officials refrained from providing a clear direction on the extent to which U.S. interest rates would increase.

New York Fed President, John Williams, stated that the central bank’s policy trajectory would be determined by upcoming data.

Philadelphia Fed Bank President, Patrick Harker, expressed the belief that the end of interest rate hikes might be approaching.

Additionally, Chicago Fed President, Austan Goolsbee, advised that the U.S. Federal Reserve should be cautious about raising interest rates due to the recent banking sector strain.

Market Predicts Interest Rate Increase Despite Recent Banking Crisis

The money markets are predicting a 74% chance that the Federal Reserve will increase rates by 25 basis points next month, while also accounting for multiple rate reductions from July through the end of the year.

Following the banking crisis caused by the Silicon Valley Bank’s failure last month, there is an added belief that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates to the extent previously anticipated to alleviate the pressure on the sector.

All Eyes on Inflation Report as Market Braces for Volatile Response

The market could remain inactive until the release of the inflation data. Traders could then respond in a volatile manner. Powell wants to see a decrease in fundamental inflation but the data has not corroborated this. This makes Wednesday’s report significant.

