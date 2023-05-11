US Dollar (DXY): Uncertain Outlook for Rate Cuts: Dollar Rises, Investors Seek Safer Bets

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar gains strength as traders reassess global monetary policy

Weak Chinese recovery data leads to safer bets and a stronger dollar

Market reconsiders Fed’s rate cuts as inflation remains a concern

Overview

The U.S. dollar gained strength against the euro and sterling as traders reevaluated their outlook for global monetary policy. The dollar index rose 0.7% to reach its highest level in over a week, while sterling and the euro declined against the dollar. Economic data played a significant role in shaping market sentiment.

U.S. Economic Reports

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits reached a 1.5-year high, indicating potential cracks in the labor market and potentially giving the Federal Reserve room to halt further interest rate increases next month. On the other hand, U.S. producer prices showed a moderate rise, but with the smallest annual increase in over two years, suggesting that inflation pressures were easing.

Impact of Chinese Data and Safer Bets

The market also reacted to weak post-COVID recovery data from China, which contributed to a shift towards safer bets and a stronger dollar. The Chinese data highlighted ongoing weaknesses in their recovery, leading traders to seek safer investment options and unwind riskier positions.

Central Bank Actions and Expectations

After the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, there were indications that any further rate hikes from Europe might be more modest than previously anticipated. This, coupled with market skepticism about the Fed’s potential rate cuts, helped level the playing field in foreign exchange markets. The market began to reconsider the outlook for rate cuts by the Fed as inflation, although lower, remained on the high side.

Short-Term Forecast and Fed Expectations

The dollar stood to benefit if rate cuts were taken off the table, allowing it to retain its yield advantage for a longer period. Currently, Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a pause before expected rate cuts in September, with the Fed’s target range standing at 5% to 5.25%.

Technical Analysis

June US Dollar Index

The main trend is down. It turned down last week when sellers took out $100.740. A trade through 102.185 (R3) will change the main trend to up. Trader reaction to 101.797 will set the tone on Friday.

A sustained trade over (R2) at 101.797 will indicate the buying pressure is getting stronger with $102.185 (R3) the next target.

A sustained move under (R2) at 101.797 will signal the presence of sellers. If this creates enough downside momentum, we could see an acceleration into 101.353 (R1).

S1 – 100.520 R1 – 101.353 S2 – 100.420 R2 – 101.797 S3 – 100.345 R3 – 102.185

