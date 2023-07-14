US Dollar (DXY): Traders Reacting to Soft Inflation, Lower Yields, Surging Euro

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar near 15-month low, largest weekly decline since November.

Diminished inflation data supports positive market sentiment.

Concerns of a recession later this year despite optimism.

Overview

The U.S. dollar is teetering near a 15-month low, experiencing its largest weekly decline since November. The recent release of subdued U.S. inflation data has led investors to believe that the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle may be nearing its end. As markets react to this news, there is cautious optimism surrounding the U.S. economy and its potential for a soft landing.

Diminished Inflation Data Supports Market Sentiment

U.S. producer prices demonstrated minimal growth in June, resulting in the smallest annual increase in nearly three years. This followed modest consumer price gains from the previous month. Lower inflation figures, coupled with a resilient labor market, reinforce the notion of a stable U.S. economy. Consequently, market sentiment remains positive.

Recession Concerns Linger

Despite the current optimism, there are concerns that the United States may face a recession later this year. Past and potential future interest rate hikes have contributed to this outlook. It is worth noting that while the market is generally welcoming the lower inflation data, there are those who maintain a cautious stance regarding the economy’s future.

Dollar Index and Rate Hike Expectations

The dollar index, measuring the U.S. currency against six major peers, saw a slight increase of 0.06%, recovering from a 15-month low. However, it still recorded a substantial weekly decline of 2.4%, the most significant drop in eight months. Market indicators suggest a 95% probability of a 25 basis point rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month, but expectations for additional hikes in the remaining year are subdued.

Euro Gains Ground Against the Weakening Dollar

Taking advantage of the weakening dollar, the euro reached a fresh 16-month peak of $1.1243 before stabilizing at $1.1227. The euro’s surge can be attributed to investors’ belief in U.S. disinflationary trends and a significant unwinding of dollar positions. Short-term fair value models indicate that the euro/dollar pair has now entered overvaluation territory.

Short-Term Outlook

As the U.S. dollar hovers near multi-month lows and the Federal Reserve exercises caution, investors remain watchful for further developments. Market participants continue to adjust their positions accordingly, reflecting a more bearish sentiment towards the dollar. However, the long-term economic outlook and the potential impact of future interest rate decisions remain uncertain.

In conclusion, the U.S. dollar’s proximity to a 15-month low has been driven by soft inflation data and market expectations of the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle coming to an end. While this has brought about optimism regarding a soft landing for the U.S. economy, concerns of an upcoming recession persist. The dollar’s decline has also paved the way for the euro’s ascent, reaching a 16-month high against the weakening greenback.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar (DXY)

US Dollar (DXY) sentiment is currently bearish as the price hovers around 15-month lows. With the recent release of subdued US inflation data, investors believe that the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle may be approaching its end.

The 200-4H moving average stands significantly above the current price, indicating a downward trend, and the 50-4H moving average further reinforces the bearish sentiment.

The 14-4H RSI is in oversold territory, suggesting a potential rebound in the near future. However, the market has yet to test the main support area and break through the main resistance area. Based on these indicators, caution is advised, as the market remains bearish for the US Dollar (DXY).

