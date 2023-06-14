US Dollar (DXY): Traders Brace for ‘Hawkish Hold’ as Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US dollar weakens on unexpected soft inflation data.

Fed likely to maintain current interest rates due to low inflation.

Central banks’ diverging policies contribute to the dollar’s uncertainty.

Overview

The US dollar found itself at multi-week lows against the euro and sterling as investors digested unexpectedly soft inflation data. The lackluster figures have solidified the belief that the Federal Reserve will not be raising interest rates in the near future. Meanwhile, China’s yuan weakened as the central bank reduced rates, with speculations mounting that additional stimulus measures may be implemented to bolster the post-Covid economic recovery.

Identifiable Facts and Supply-Demand Outlook

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six others, slipped 0.2% to 103.15, reaching its lowest level since May 22. This decline followed a decrease in the US consumer price index (CPI), which recorded its smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021 at 4.0%. Consequently, the probability of a quarter-point rate hike by the Fed dropped below 5%, down from around 21% the previous day. Investors are now anticipating a “hawkish hold” from the Fed, unless they surprise with a rate hike, highlighting the challenge of delivering a hawkish stance through rhetoric alone.

Amidst these developments, the dollar index is heading towards its largest two-week drop in two months, losing 0.8% of its value. Market sentiment is shifting, as investors perceive that while the Fed may be approaching the end of its current rate hike cycle, other central banks still have room for further tightening. The Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada surprised the markets with rate hikes, while the Bank of England is now speculated to deliver a half-point rise at its upcoming meeting.

Short-Term Forecast

The US dollar faced downward pressure against major currencies as unexpectedly soft inflation data solidified expectations that the Federal Reserve would refrain from raising interest rates. The dollar index reached multi-week lows against the euro and sterling, while China’s yuan weakened on speculation of additional stimulus measures. Investors anticipate a “hawkish hold” from the Fed, considering the low probability of a rate hike.

Meanwhile, central banks such as the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada have implemented surprise rate rises. We can probably add the Bank of England to that list. The euro has been recovering steadily, and a quarter-point rate hike by the European Central Bank is widely expected. The short-term forecast suggests that the combination of a hawkish hold by the Fed and a hawkish rate hike by the ECB may push the euro closer to $1.0700.

However, the dollar’s overall outlook remains uncertain due to contrasting monetary policies among global central banks. Traders will closely monitor these developments for short-term opportunities. While the broader conclusion highlights the impact of weak US inflation data, the differing approaches of central banks, and the resulting uncertainty surrounding the dollar’s future.

Technical Analysis

Daily September US Dollar Index

The main trend is up, however, momentum is trending lower.

After consolidating for several days, the market is in a weak position, while shifting momentum to the downside.

If the downside momentum continues then we could see the selling pressure extend into 102.208 (S1).

Overcoming 104.205 (R1) will signal a resumption of the uptrend with 105.00 (R2) the next target.

S1 – 102.208 R1 – 104.205 S2 – 101.736 R2 – 105.000 S3 – 100.340 R3 – 105.250

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.