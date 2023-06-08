US Dollar (DXY): Surprising Rate Hikes Spark Speculation on Dollar Outlook

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Surprising rate hikes by Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia.

Proactive actions of Canada’s central bank spark speculation on future Fed rate hikes.

European Central Bank hints at more rate hikes, impacting dollar’s movement.

Overview

The U.S. Dollar (DXY) is down slightly against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, with the dollar index dipping 0.19% to 103.84. However, gains in U.S. Treasury yields provided some support for the currency. The greenback slipped 0.28% against the yen and the euro gained 0.3% against the dollar, making it the most traded currency pair globally. The dollar also declined against the Canadian dollar but rose against the British pound.

Surprising Rate Hikes Spark Global Expectations

Recent surprising rate increases by the Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia have raised expectations of further tightening by global central banks. The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate to a 22-year high of 4.75%, while the Reserve Bank of Australia increased interest rates to an 11-year high, signaling the possibility of more hikes in the future. This proactive stance by Canada’s central bank has led to speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not be finished with rate hikes after its anticipated increase in July.

ECB Hawkish Tone Signals Rate Hikes

European Central Bank policymakers struck a hawkish tone, hinting at further rate hikes and suggesting that interest rates will remain higher for an extended period. Although the U.S. dollar index declined, it was supported by elevated U.S. Treasury yields. The two-year Treasury yield reached 4.604% before settling at 4.5608%, while the benchmark 10-year yield stood at 3.7876%. Money markets imply a nearly one-third probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Fed at its upcoming policy meeting.

Fed May Skip Rate Hike, Future Tightening Expected

Market observers believe that the Fed may choose to skip a rate hike at this meeting but could tighten monetary policy in the future. They anticipate an upgrade in the Fed’s GDP and inflation forecasts for 2023, potentially leading to a higher terminal rate view. Despite the slight decline in the dollar from three-month highs following the Bank of Canada’s unexpected rate hike, it appears that the Federal Reserve may need to take further action to combat inflation. However, the impact of these developments on the dollar has been marginal, and there is speculation about whether the U.S. 2-year bond yield has reached its peak.

Dollar Faces Pressure, Central Bank Actions Awaited

In conclusion, the U.S. dollar faced some downward pressure but found support in higher U.S. Treasury yields. Surprising rate hikes by the Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia have increased expectations of further tightening by global central banks. The proactive actions of Canada’s central bank have sparked speculation about the Federal Reserve’s future rate hikes. The European Central Bank’s signaling of more rate hikes has also contributed to the outlook of higher interest rates. The movement of the U.S. dollar has been influenced by these developments, although the impact has been relatively small.

Technical Analysis

June US Dollar Index

The main trend is up, however, Thursday’s weak price action suggests that momentum is getting ready to shift to the downside.

This week’s price action clearly shows that buyers are relunctant to add to their long positions close to 104.406 (R1). The next big test for traders will be how the market reacts to a test of 103.631 (S1).

Looking at the bigger picture, overtaking 104.406 could extend the rally into 104.615 (R2). This is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the upside with 105.490 (R4) the next major target.

While a break under 103.631 will be a sign of weakness. But the acceleration to the downside is likely to start when 103.315 (S2) fails. This move could trigger a steep break into 102.405 (S3).

S1 – 103.631 R1 – 104.406 S2 – 103.315 R2 – 104.615 S3 – 102.405 R3 – 104.720.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.