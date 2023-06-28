US Dollar (DXY): Strengthens on Positive Economic Data, Rate Hike Prospects

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Positive economic data strengthens the U.S. dollar and raises rate hike expectations.

Attention focuses on Fed Chair Powell’s remarks and the ongoing ECB conference.

Japanese yen faces downward pressure, increasing the likelihood of Ministry of Finance intervention.

Overview

The U.S. dollar gained strength on Wednesday, driven by positive economic data that allayed concerns of a looming recession and boosted risk sentiment. Encouraging figures pointed to a robust economy and increased the likelihood of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

US Consumer Confidence Soars

In June, U.S. consumer confidence reached its highest level in nearly 1-1/2 years, while business spending remained resilient in May, providing reassurance about the solid footing of the economy. Market expectations now imply a 77% probability of a 25 basis point increase by the Fed next month, according to the CME FedWatch tool. However, expectations of additional hikes beyond that appear muted.

The dollar rose 0.41% against a basket of currencies, reaching 102.92, following a slight overnight dip of 0.24%. Despite this recent uptick, the dollar index is set to record a monthly decline of over 1%.

Fed Faces Inflation Challenge

The economic data also highlights the challenge faced by the Federal Reserve in managing inflation due to “sectoral recessions” playing out with different lags. It suggests that the Fed needs to maintain its current tightening stance to effectively control inflation.

Market Awaits Powell’s Remarks

Investor attention now turns to the European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to deliver remarks. Traders eagerly await any insights on the future path of interest rates, with Powell likely to reiterate a hawkish policy stance. However, his comments are unlikely to have a significant impact on the pricing of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Euro Weakens

The euro declined 0.26% to $1.0931 after a 0.5% overnight increase fueled by hawkish comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde. Market participants are closely monitoring the ongoing ECB conference on central banking for hints about future rate hikes.

Japanese Yen under Pressure

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar rose 0.22% to reach 144.37 yen per dollar. The Bank of Japan’s expected continuation of ultra-low interest rates, while other central banks tighten monetary policy, has put pressure on the yen.

Given the ongoing appreciation of the dollar against the yen, there is an increased likelihood of intervention by Japan’s Ministry of Finance in the foreign exchange market. However, their decision to intervene depends more on the speed of change rather than the actual exchange rate level.

Sterling struggled against the dollar, declining by 0.86% to $1.2636 during the trading session.

Strong Dollar Outlook, Powell’s Remarks Awaited

To summarize, the U.S. dollar strengthened on the back of positive economic data. This is raising expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Market focus now shifts to Powell’s remarks and the ongoing ECB discussions, while the Japanese yen faces downward pressure, potentially leading to intervention by Japan’s Ministry of Finance.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) shows a slightly bullish sentiment as it trades at 102.934, above the previous 4-hour close. While the price remains below the 200-4H moving average (103.292), it is above the 50-4H moving average (102.533), indicating a neutral stance. The 14-4H RSI at 61.94 suggests moderate positive momentum.

The market is currently consolidating within the main support area of 101.930-102.113 and the main resistance area of 103.280-103.424. Overall, the market displays cautious optimism, with further price exploration likely needed to determine a more definitive direction.

